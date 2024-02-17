Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives debated the report by informant Ronald Plasterk. This did not provide much clarity. It was mainly about the shape of a possible new cabinet. What we do know: Plasterk's work is done. Successor and party member Kim Putters will start working as the new informant.

In these Hague Affairs, Petra de Koning and Pim van den Dool try to find out where the formation currently stands. Are they back to square one? You will hear about all possible constructions for a new cabinet and what the position of the main players was in the debate.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Continue reading and listening

Toleration with one or more partners, or extra-parliamentary? Formation options

Courageous or indecisive? Now that Omtzigt has left the formation, the NSC supporters remain divided

Wilders wants an 'intermediate phase' in the formation; the opposition thinks it is 'relationship therapy'

Podcast – What happened behind the scenes of the failed formation

Podcast – How the formation continues in the new House of Representatives

Podcast – Money: the hidden problem in the formation

Guests: Pim van den Dool and Petra de Koning Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Bart Maat