“After the 1968 election, Nixon invited me to his headquarters at the Pierre Hotel in New York. He talked to me about the international situation for about 2 hours – I knew he wanted something from me, even if I didn’t understand what. A week later, John Mitchell, one of Nixon’s closest men at the time, called me to ask if I accepted the position. I asked him: which one? ».

One detail in this recollection of Henry Kissinger is significant. The man who will later become the most influential US secretary of states of the last century is summoned by Nixon, himself a man who will have an otherwise unforgettable presidency, at the Pierre Hotel in New York, rather than at the White House. Since then the two, as Kissinger will tell again, had a very strong side in common: a strong inclination to secrecy. Kissinger tells it to historian Niall Ferguson, who interviewed him in 2011, for a National Geographic Channel documentary, excerpts of which will later be reported by Limes magazine.

In this complicated moment in which the balance between armies in Europe, between Ukraine and Russia, seems to be stalled, and many countries, including Italy, are presenting proposals for negotiations, it is interesting to re-read this interview which reconstructs the history of an agreement of peace which is perhaps the most relevant in shaping the equilibrium of the cold war.

In January 1969, Richard Nixon, the new President of the United States, enters the White House. There are 541,000 American soldiers in Vietnam. Nixon sees a communist danger spreading across the world: «In that year, the protest (internal ed.) Had become fierce and violent. Internationally, we had no relations with China. Relations with the Soviet Union were frozen and the Russians were building a submarine base in Cuba. So the president was not paranoid when he talked about a communist problem in the world », Kissinger justifies the fears.

There were negotiations, but they dragged on in a substantial sense of uselessness, having irreconcilable positions as a starting point. The Viet Cong delegates, for example, did not recognize the legitimacy of the South Vietnamese government; and demanded the withdrawal of US troops. The US demanded the recognition of the sovereignty of the South by the North. The war has actually lasted since 1955. Yet in 1973, four years after the beginning of the Nixon Presidency, he finds an agreement, a peace treaty that seemed impossible.

How does this treatise succeed? In the Kissinger interview, there is the answer. The recipe is, for today’s “political” tastes, that is, for democracies with an aspiration to “transparency”, particularly indigestible. The methods and means employed are often brutal.

The two negotiators are, meanwhile, of those who are born once every century. Le Duc Tho was a Vietnamese communist revolutionary, “obstinate and impeccable”, recalls the Secretary of State, “his job was not to negotiate. His job was to break our will by exploiting our internal divisions. In America we were constantly accused of not wanting a deal. ” Does this statement remind you of anything today?

But Kissinger has a new diplomat on his side: secret negotiations. According to the passion and conviction of the US President in office. “North Vietnam demanded the unconditional withdrawal of American troops. In practice there was talk of a surrender, which was obviously not acceptable. It was the only chance we had, but it was inconceivable. In August of ’69 we began a series of secret meetings in Paris with the North Vietnamese. I had come to the conclusion that the war could not be won on the ground, which is why I wanted to negotiate ».

Fergusson in turn asks a question close to today’s sensibility: “Cold War aside, the war in Vietnam was not going well. Why not stop the war and withdraw the troops? ‘

Kissinger responds by entering into the heart of the logic of each negotiation – which is often not that of the agreement: «500,000 soldiers were employed (in Vietnam) without a definition of victory. The goal was to inflict as much damage on the North Vietnamese as possible in order to push them to negotiate. Unfortunately, their endurance was much higher than expected ».

The Secretary of State speaks indirectly of the “secret” bombings, some made in Cambodia, repeatedly used by the Americans to “soften” the deal. Fergusson asks for an account: “What does the prosecution tell me that hundreds of thousands of defenseless civilians were killed?” Kissinger slips: “This is nonsense.”

The talks therefore advance through acts of war:

use of indiscriminate bombing (as American journalism later denounced with the famous Pentagon Papers published in 1971), and the use of terrorist attacks by the Vietcong, as well as skilled, as we would say today, international political propaganda. And they advance thanks to secret talks that are outside what we would call “democratic transparency”.

But the luck of the whole is the identification of a true exit strategy, an exit that is greater than the conflict itself, and moves it to a different level: the agreement between the US and China. Kissinger remembers. “President Nixon and I understood that the Soviet Union and China were enemies, not allies. We also believed that the distribution of the world was unnatural. China was outside the international system, so the strategy was to include it, so that the Soviet Union would have other things to think about. Another important aspect was that by fostering relations with China, they could help us persuade the Vietnamese to make concessions. Nixon had the courage to open up to China supported by a single adviser, without consulting other nations. He believed that if it became public knowledge before he announced it, it would never go through. ‘ In 1972 Nixon went to China. In 1973 the agreement with North Vietnam was signed. The war, however, ends wars as always: with the defeat of one of the two contenders. In 1975 the Vietcong take Saigon, and the Americans leave it with a spectacular escape.

Teachings for today

Does all this tell us something for today? The two stories are certainly not comparable. But they contain an identical lesson about the intimate nature of the path to a deal: starting a deal isn’t just a list of proposals. It’s not just saying you could do so and so.

There is a need for real mediators, for achieving a military balance, and for a sort of balance between fatigue and loss of motivation. Finally, there is a need for agreements that each of the two parties can experience as an incomplete defeat. These are conditions that arise from reckoning, hatred that are fully explored and fears lived to the point of exhaustion.

None of the many proposals put forward today, including the Italian one, seem to acknowledge the gravitas, the pain and the weight of the road to peace. –