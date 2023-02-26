Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, resigned in January at the age of 42, despite the support of a strong parliamentary majority, unchallenged leadership within the party and a strong international image. New Zealanders only have to go back six years to find a precedent. In 2016, John Key shocked the world when, at the age of 55, he stepped down to his deputy prime minister.

(Keep reading: Tips for Colombians who want to travel to Europe for the first time)

A year ago, Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win the Australian Open in 44 years. She was then 25 years old and had been the best female tennis player in the world for more than a hundred weeks. Two months later, she announced that she was retiring from her. Björn Borg, the Swedish tennis champion, retired in 1983 at the age of 26; the same age Anthony Kim, a rising golf star, was when he gave up the competitive game.

Why do they do it? Borg and Barty gave similar reasons. Borg said that at first he enjoyed playing, setting goals and reaching them. But at the time of his retirement, playing tennis at that level was no longer fun. In his own words: “Basically, all I did these years was train, play games, eat and sleep. But there are other things besides those four,” he declared.

(You may be interested in: Which are the safest countries for investment in Latin America?)

Barty announced his retirement in a video in which he appears talking with his friend and former doubles partner, Casey Dellac-qua, and there he says: “(tennis) gave me everything I dreamed of and much more, but I know that now it is the right time to get away, pursue other dreams and hang up the rackets”.

To which he added that his happiness was no longer dependent on his results on the field of play, and that he no longer had the physical energy or emotional desire to continue demanding himself at the highest level. “It’s important to me to be able to enjoy the next stage of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete.”

In announcing his resignation, Ardern expressed similar sentiments. He said it had been “the most rewarding five and a half years” of his life. And he added: “I know what it takes to do this job, and I know that I no longer have enough energy to do it well. It’s that simple.”

Reaching the highest level of a worthy activity is an exhilarating challenge, and overcoming challenges can be pleasurable; but trying to stay on top as long as possible is another matter. As Borg said, tennis is not everything in life. And that also goes for politics.

A Harvard study



The Harvard ‘Adult Development Study’ followed a series of people for more than eighty years to determine the factors of a happy and healthy life. Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz have just published some of the results in their book The Good Life. Although a subject like this does not allow for easy answers, the authors are willing to summarize that the key to health and happiness is to have good personal relationships.

One reason almost everyone cites when retiring is that they want to spend more time with their families. Of course, sometimes it’s just a pretext to hide less honorable reasons for resignation; but in the case of Ardern and Barty, it was likely a major factor. Ardern was the second world prime minister (after Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan) to give birth while in office.

Although she was sometimes seen on social networks sharing moments with her daughter, now she will be able to spend more time with her and with her partner, who has been a stay-at-home father. In Barty’s case, it is possible that her desire to be a mother had an influence, since she is now expecting her first baby.

Social norms are changing ideas about what a good life is. More attention is now paid (and rightly so) to work-life balance. There is a lot more talk about mental health (even footballers admit to mental problems, something that would previously have been considered humiliating). More and more people recognize that professional success is not synonymous with a good life.

We should all ask ourselves what our profession is bringing to the world: maybe there is something better we can do. Some suggestions can be found on the 80000hours.org website.

Giving a rudder blow is not always possible. Some people don’t have many different employment opportunities, and if they’re in charge of the home, they don’t have much choice. Political leaders, for their part, are sometimes reluctant to leave office because they believe they can do more good than their potential successors.

When it’s a well-founded belief, and not a form of self-delusion fueled by the addictive nature of power (as it often is), staying can be the right thing to do. But those of us who have choices should often ask ourselves the question of whether we are living the best life possible, both for ourselves and for those around us.

Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University, founder of the NGO The Life You Can Save and author of books such as: ‘Animal Liberation’, ‘Practical Ethics’, ‘The Life You Can Save’, ‘The Greatest Good You Can Do’ ‘ and ‘Ethics in the real world’.

What is it that gives meaning to our lives?

It is estimated that since Homo neanderthalensis (400,000-40,000 years ago) humans have wondered why we are in this world and if there is something beyond ourselves. In fact, this existential awareness is probably the characteristic that most distinguishes us from the rest of the animals.

Far from being an intractable metaphysical question, meaning in life has been described as a psychological construct, and there is a whole field of research on the importance of this construct in human behavior, mental health, and physical health. For example, we know that meaning in life is one of the pillars of happiness and psychological well-being. On the contrary, the lack of meaning in life has been linked to a wide variety of psychological problems such as depression and anxiety.

(Also read: Érika Rodríguez, a Colombian in the Top 100 Women Leaders in Spain)

Are there objective aspects of meaning in life? The scientific answer is yes. Meaning in life has been defined as “the perception of order, coherence, and purpose in one’s existence, the pursuit and achievement of worthwhile goals, and an accompanying sense of accomplishment” (Reker & Wong, 1988). In recent years, evidence-based consensus has emerged that meaning in life is made up of three basic elements (tripartite model): coherence, purpose, and importance/significance.

cognition and motivation

Coherence, as a more cognitive facet, refers to the degree to which a person perceives order and understanding about himself, the world, and his place in life. The purpose is the motivational element and refers to having goals, values ​​or aspirations that give direction to a person’s life.

Importance/significance is the most emotional facet and refers to the perception and feeling that one’s life has value and matters in the world.

Interestingly, when these three components have been compared, importance/significance is clearly the facet that most predicts a person’s assessment of meaning in life.



for the benefit of others

In line with the original ideas of the Austrian psychiatrist Viktor E. Frankl, a pioneer in this subject, importance/significance has been linked to self-transcendence, understood as the pursuit and contribution to a greater cause that goes beyond oneself: for For example, towards other people or beings, society, nature, or God, in case of being religious.

In short, it is more probable that we experience a greater meaning in our lives if we direct it – voluntarily, of course – towards the benefit of others, and not only for our own benefit. And far from being incompatible, prosociality and personal growth go hand in hand.

‘Carpe Diem’

In addition, in a recent investigation that we have carried out together with other international collaborators, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, we provide extensive empirical evidence on a fourth element that constitutes meaning in life: experiential appreciation, that is, the contemplation of what happens to one in the present moment.

As we have observed throughout seven studies, the ability to appreciate the experiences we are having in our lives, being fully connected to the here and now, can predict a greater judgment of meaning in life than the other elements proposed. till the date. If we want to enhance our meaning in life, we should not neglect carpe diem.

What we do

And finally, consistent with the ideas of Viktor E. Frankl, Paul TP Wong and contextual psychology, in our research we have seen the importance of another basic element of meaning in life: responsible actions or valuable actions: those behaviors that we direct towards what we value in life and believe to be morally correct.

Meaning in life has to do not only with what we think, feel or motivate us, but also largely with what we do. Of course, it is not an easy task to take responsibility for our own existence. This means facing the consequences, not always pleasant.

However, it is even more difficult to believe that someone can long sustain and perceive that their life has significant meaning if they do not take action towards what they consider valuable. So let’s not stay to infinity thinking and rethinking. Let’s move forward, make decisions and act!

the sources of meaning

Beyond these facets, another object of study in psychology has been to identify what gives meaning to people’s lives, that is, what are the most common sources of meaning. Surveys carried out in different cultures show that personal relationships, intimacy or love, self-transcendence, contribution to society, personal achievement, spirituality and harmony are at the top of the sources of meaning globally.

As Ortega y Gasset defended, there seem to be certain fundamental conditions that give value to our lives, not simply because we consider them subjectively valuable, but rather these areas must contain qualities in themselves that make us value them. Evolutionary theory provides different explanations in this regard. For example, the human motivation towards personal bonds is adaptive and crucial for the species.

(It may interest you: Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine ‘for now’)

And while we cannot get rid of our phylogeny and the social context in which we live, this does not mean that we are not free to choose our meaning in life. Our freedom and our nature are perfectly compatible.

Article by David F. Carreño, PhD in Psychology, Researcher and Spanish psychotherapist. The Conversation, where this text was published, is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license.