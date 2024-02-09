CommentaryYou couldn't call it a journalistic interview. President Vladimir Putin was given far too much uncritical space to straighten out what is wrong without interruption. At the same time, the two-hour conversation with American commentator Tucker Carlson contained an important lesson: giving in to the Russian president cannot and should not be an option, writes our political reporter Laurens Kok.
Laurens Kok
Latest update:
19:29
