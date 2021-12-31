In the absence of two days for the ball to roll in Anduva, Lolo Escobar has confirmed that he has only ten players from the first team to face the duel against Zaragoza. The club has not disclosed the identities of those affected by the virus, but it is clear that the less common men will be the ones who seek the three points in the first stake of the year. “We have a lot of casualties, but we will compete as always. Nobody is to blame because we do not know where it comes from, but it is clear that we are not going to compete in the same conditions “, stressed the Extremadura coach in the preview.

Goalkeepers Lizoain and Ramón Juan are among the few players who have managed to avoid the virus in the red zone. The spinal cord on which the boar assembly is held will look very sore, including the attack point with the absence of the Camel, one of those affected, according to the footballer himself on his Instagram account. We will see if in the next few hours Lolo Escobar can recover some cash for Sunday’s appointment: “The setting is not the most appropriate, but those of us who are here are going to die. Every day is an uncertainty. From one to another, everything changes quite a bit “.

The entity chaired by Alfredo de Miguel reported last Monday a total of 19 positive cases of which seven corresponded to first-team players. In the last hours the figure has even increased to three more. With this panorama, and without adequate preparation, the team will try to add the first three points of 2022 against Real Zaragoza, which will arrive with all its artillery at Miranda. “It is a good team by squad, city and history. It will be a different match from the first leg. We know what things we did well there. That will be good for us “Escobar has highlighted.