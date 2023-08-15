The Leopard: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, 15 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 Il Gattopardo, a 1963 film directed by Luchino Visconti, will be broadcast. The subject is taken from the homonymous novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa and the figure of the protagonist of the film is inspired by that of the great-grandfather of the author of the book, Prince Giulio Fabrizio Tomasi di Lampedusa, who was an important astronomer and who in literary fiction becomes Prince Fabrizio of Salina, and of his family between 1860 and 1910, in Sicily. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In May 1860, after Garibaldi’s landing in Marsala in Sicily, Don Fabrizio witnessed the end of the aristocracy with detachment and melancholy. Seeing how the administrators and landowners of the new rising social class take advantage of the new political situation, the noble class understands that the end of their superiority is now near.

Don Fabrizio, belonging to a family of ancient nobility, is reassured by his favorite nephew Tancredi who, while fighting in Garibaldi’s ranks, tries to turn events to his own advantage and quotes the famous phrase: “If we want everything to remain as it is, we must that everything changes”. Mirror of the Sicilian reality, this phrase symbolizes the adaptability that the Sicilians, subjected throughout history to the administration of many foreign rulers, have had to develop. And Don Fabrizio’s answer is also emblematic: “… And afterwards it will be different, but worse.”

When, like every year, the prince and his whole family goes to the summer residence of Donnafugata, he finds as the new mayor of the town Calogero Sedara, a bourgeois of humble origins, rough and poorly educated, who got rich and made a career in political field. Tancredi, who had previously shown some sympathy for Concetta, the prince’s eldest daughter, falls in love with Angelica, daughter of don Calogero, whom he will eventually marry, certainly attracted by his considerable fortune.

The Leopard: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Leopard, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Burt Lancaster as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina

Alain DelonTancredi Falconeri

Claudia Cardinale as Angelica Sedara/Donna Bastiana

Paolo Stoppa: Don Calogero Sedara

Rina Morelli as Princess Maria Stella of Salina

Lucilla Morlacchi: Concetta

Romolo Valli: father Pirrone

Mario Girotti: Count Cavriaghi

Pierre Clémenti: Francis Paul of Salina

Serge Reggiani as don Ciccio Tumeo

Maurizio Merli: Fulco, a friend of Tancredi

Giuliano Gemma: Garibaldi’s general

Ida Galli: Carolina

Octavia Piccolo: Catherine

Carlo Valenciano: Paul

Brook FullerPrince

Ivo Garrani as Colonel Pallavicino

Anna Maria Bottini as Mademoiselle Dombreuil, governess

Lola Braccini: Margherita woman

Marino Masè: tutor

Howard Nelson RubienDon Diego

Tina Lattanzi: noblewoman at the ball

Ernesto Almirante: general

Marcella Rovena: peasant woman

Rina De Liguoro: Princess of Presicce

Valerio Ruggeri: colonel

Giovanni Melisenda: Don Onofrio Rotolo

Vittorio Duse: colonel

Vanni Materassi: sergeant

Olimpia Cavalli: Mariannina

Winnie Riva: Waitress

Stelvio Rosi: sergeant

Leslie French as Knight Chevalley

Gino Santercole: Donnafugata’s man

Lou Castel: general

Michela Roc: peasant

Pino Caruso: young patriot

Tuccio Musumeci: young patriot

