Tonight, 15 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 Il Gattopardo, a 1963 film directed by Luchino Visconti, will be broadcast. The subject is taken from the homonymous novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa and the figure of the protagonist of the film is inspired by that of the great-grandfather of the author of the book, Prince Giulio Fabrizio Tomasi di Lampedusa, who was an important astronomer and who in literary fiction becomes Prince Fabrizio of Salina, and of his family between 1860 and 1910, in Sicily. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In May 1860, after Garibaldi’s landing in Marsala in Sicily, Don Fabrizio witnessed the end of the aristocracy with detachment and melancholy. Seeing how the administrators and landowners of the new rising social class take advantage of the new political situation, the noble class understands that the end of their superiority is now near.
Don Fabrizio, belonging to a family of ancient nobility, is reassured by his favorite nephew Tancredi who, while fighting in Garibaldi’s ranks, tries to turn events to his own advantage and quotes the famous phrase: “If we want everything to remain as it is, we must that everything changes”. Mirror of the Sicilian reality, this phrase symbolizes the adaptability that the Sicilians, subjected throughout history to the administration of many foreign rulers, have had to develop. And Don Fabrizio’s answer is also emblematic: “… And afterwards it will be different, but worse.”
When, like every year, the prince and his whole family goes to the summer residence of Donnafugata, he finds as the new mayor of the town Calogero Sedara, a bourgeois of humble origins, rough and poorly educated, who got rich and made a career in political field. Tancredi, who had previously shown some sympathy for Concetta, the prince’s eldest daughter, falls in love with Angelica, daughter of don Calogero, whom he will eventually marry, certainly attracted by his considerable fortune.
The Leopard: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of The Leopard, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Burt Lancaster as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina
- Alain DelonTancredi Falconeri
- Claudia Cardinale as Angelica Sedara/Donna Bastiana
- Paolo Stoppa: Don Calogero Sedara
- Rina Morelli as Princess Maria Stella of Salina
- Lucilla Morlacchi: Concetta
- Romolo Valli: father Pirrone
- Mario Girotti: Count Cavriaghi
- Pierre Clémenti: Francis Paul of Salina
- Serge Reggiani as don Ciccio Tumeo
- Maurizio Merli: Fulco, a friend of Tancredi
- Giuliano Gemma: Garibaldi’s general
- Ida Galli: Carolina
- Octavia Piccolo: Catherine
- Carlo Valenciano: Paul
- Brook FullerPrince
- Ivo Garrani as Colonel Pallavicino
- Anna Maria Bottini as Mademoiselle Dombreuil, governess
- Lola Braccini: Margherita woman
- Marino Masè: tutor
- Howard Nelson RubienDon Diego
- Tina Lattanzi: noblewoman at the ball
- Ernesto Almirante: general
- Marcella Rovena: peasant woman
- Rina De Liguoro: Princess of Presicce
- Valerio Ruggeri: colonel
- Giovanni Melisenda: Don Onofrio Rotolo
- Vittorio Duse: colonel
- Vanni Materassi: sergeant
- Olimpia Cavalli: Mariannina
- Winnie Riva: Waitress
- Stelvio Rosi: sergeant
- Leslie French as Knight Chevalley
- Gino Santercole: Donnafugata’s man
- Lou Castel: general
- Michela Roc: peasant
- Pino Caruso: young patriot
- Tuccio Musumeci: young patriot
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Leopard on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 15 August 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
