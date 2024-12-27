12/27/2024



The young 23-year-old mountaineer from León who was wanted in Picos de Europa has been located alive this afternoon in the central massif of the mountain range.

He has been located by one of the aircraft that participated in the device and has been evacuated in a medical helicopter, according to 112 of Asturias in its X account.

He #GR #SEPA The missing mountaineer in Picos de Europa has just been located alive. Located in Jou Gochu, Eastern Massif. He is being evacuated by #GR aboard the medical helicopter. — 112 Asturias (@112Asturias) December 27, 2024

The Government delegate in Cantabria, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, has expressed her “joy” after hearing the news. In a statement, Gómez de Diego has expressed his satisfaction that the rescue operation has managed to find the mountaineer, for whose search a device was launched last Wednesday after his brother notified 112 of Castilla y León that he had no news of him. him since Monday.

«Trust in the rescue teams is key and I want to thank all the troops mobilized, the civil protection professionals of Cantabria and Asturias, the GREIM of the Civil Guard that has mobilized troops from different Autonomous Communities and all those who have participated in the extensive search device,” said Gómez de Diego.