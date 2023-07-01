In the environment there has been a roar that is strong and eternal since Friday night, It is the powerful roar of the lionesses of Santa Fe, That is how they celebrate a new title, the third in their history in the Women’s League, this time by beating América in the final: a 2-0 in the first leg and a 0-0 in the second leg were enough results to make the roar sound and don’t stop ringing.

(You may be interested: Was América’s goal canceled in the women’s final against Santa Fe?)

America was a steamroller. He started the game thirsty for goals, hungry for victory, with dreams of a comeback. His attack was an artillery. Led by Catalina Usme, the scarlets launched their operations from above and below, still and moving ball. In Santa Fe it was the cult of rejection, clearance, the strategy of holding on, resisting the gale and surviving.



At the start, Santa Fe lost one of its figures, Karla Vianchaauthor of one of the goals in the first leg, and who left injured, with tears, with anger.

But the game, after that, was losing intensity. Santa Fe gradually settled in, slowed down, calmed the waters. America went from fury to anguish. He needed three goals.

And he tried, and it cannot be said that he did not fight and that he did not seek. América, already with intermittent attacks, approached with many players, with crossed balls that carried poison, shots from above, to the sides, and when the ball was on its way to the net, goalkeeper Yéssica Velásquez was always firm and attentive. The goal had no invitation to Pascual Guerrero. In addition, the lionesses defended themselves with sharp fangs, with claws prepared to launch their defensive claws.

America vs. Santa Fe in the women’s final. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga / ELTIEMPO

The best came at minute 45, the border between the two periods dictated the best emotion when Gabriela Rodríguez shot, hit Wendy Cárdenas, it seemed like an own goal, the goalkeeper Velásquez caught the ball in the air, but in a twist, while receiving the charge of a rival, ended almost inside the arc. The scarlet players asked for a goal, the cardinals denied it. The VAR intervened and no, it was not.

This is how the first half ended and the feeling in the scarlet players was that half their lives were leaving them in that 45-minute breath.

The final part was the other half of the scarlet hope, only that in front of them they had some brave rivals, who were not going to give a meter.

The second part started just like the first. America on top, pushing. Usme bombed first, then Mariana Munoz, and in both plays the ball ended up in the safe hands of the goalkeeper who was not willing to give half a rebound. Mariana was determined to break the siege, but her new shot once again found the known destination, the goalkeeper who became immense.

Santa Fe vs. cali america

Santa Fe held on in a tight block. They defended not as eleven lionesses but as a pride of thousands. There was no way to enter touching, only in the middle distance or in the still ball there was an opportunity. Fairly Gabriela Rodriguez the goal was lost in one of those options, because he finished badly when he was left alone and diagonally to the goal.

Then, there was a supposed penalty that managed to ignite a little flame of illusion in America, a blow from Baldallo to Pineda, but no, the VAR was accurate, there was nothing.

The rest of the match was the same, the scarlet attack. They even had a shot at the stick, a stick that still moves. Santa Fe did not want to know anything about the rival goal, his concentration was on containing America and praying for time to run out.

And it sold out. And it was when the roar was born from their hearts and rang throughout the Pascual Guerrero stadium and reached Bogotá and vibrated throughout the country. It is the roar of the lionesses of Santa Fe who are once again champions of the Women’s League

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news