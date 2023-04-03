Governor of the Leningrad Region Drozdenko: the death of Tatarsky will not go unpunished

The governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that the organizers of the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, which killed war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky and injured about 30 people, would be held accountable for the crime. His statement was published in Telegramchannel of the regional government.

“I have no doubt that this vile crime will not go unpunished,” Drozdenko wrote. The head of the region also expressed condolences in connection with the death of Tatarsky and wished recovery to the victims.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe increased to 30 people. 24 people were taken to hospitals in St. Petersburg. Another 6 people sought medical help on their own some time after the explosion.

The incident became known on Sunday, April 2. According to preliminary data, a girl carried the bomb into the cafe. She hid it in a figurine, which she later presented to Tatarsky, who was holding a meeting in the institution. An explosive device went off at Street Food Bar No. 1 on Universitetskaya Embankment.