Leningrad governor Drozdenko announced the blowing up of a power line pylon in the Gatchina region

The governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that a power line support (power line) was blown up on the territory of the Susaninsky settlement of the Gatchinsky district. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“At 00:01 on May 1, a power line pole was blown up on the territory of the Susaninsky settlement of the Gatchinsky district, and an unknown object, presumably an explosive device, was found on the second one,” Drozdenko said.

The Governor of the Leningrad Region emphasized that the power supply to settlements and civilian infrastructure had not been disrupted. According to him, the network was switched by the substation in automatic mode, and explosive experts, specialists from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the prosecutor’s office are working at the scene of the incident. Drozdenko also urged residents of the Leningrad region to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and objects to law enforcement officers.

Earlier, employees of CHPP-29 in Elektrostal noticed an unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky above the station. As reported, shortly before the appearance of the drone, a short circuit occurred on one of the power lines, which caused the grass to burn out under it.