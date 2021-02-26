The length of the lava flow of the Klyuchevskaya volcano, the eruption of which continues in Kamchatka, has reached 1.2 km. About this on Friday, February 26, TASS reported the press service of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology FEB RAS.

According to experts, a cinder cone began to form at the source of the side breakthrough of Klyuchevskoy volcano, the height of which reached 50 m.In addition, the length of lava flows increased to 1.2 km, writes RT…

“Mud-stone streams began to move along the channels of the Krutenkaya and Kirgurich rivers, the longest of them went to the area of ​​state farm fields 8 km from the village of Klyuchi,” the message says.

Experts laughed at the likely direction of the spread of mud-stone streams. According to their calculations, they should not affect the Klyuchi settlement.

On February 18, a side breakthrough occurred, consisting of two parallel fractures, which are located at a distance of about 250 m from each other.

Volcano Klyuchevskoy is the highest active volcano in Eurasia. It is located 360 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The villages of Kozyrevsk and Klyuchi are located approximately 47 km from it.

On February 24, the Emergencies Ministry asked tourists to refrain from visiting the Klyuchevskoy volcano. Currently, tourist groups in the area of ​​Klyuchevskoy volcano are not registered. Rescuers urge residents and guests of Kamchatka not to hike to the volcano.