The Lendakari Imanol Pradales has confirmed this Friday that it already deals with the central government measures to remove debt to the Autonomous Communities, as a consequence of the condonation of the Catalan debt agreed between Sánchez and independence, does not affect the Basque Country. Thus, in the next Mixed Commission of the concert he will ask for measures to “neutralize the consequences” and “flexible” the indebtedness of the Autonomous Community.

It has been during the control session to the Basque Government in Parliament when, to a question by the leader of the PP Javier de Andrés, Pradales has said that if the debt removal is accepted to the Autonomous Communities, “the Basque Government will defend the interests of Euskadi.” And, in that sense, he has reported that they have already initiated conversations with the central government, and at the next meeting of the Mixed Commission of the Concert they will raise options on how to “neutralize the consequences of the condonation in the law of quota 2027-2031”.

In addition, the regional president has assured that he will include in the conversations a possible “flexibility” of the debt to have “extraordinary resources.” Issue that goes in line with what happened in financial matters in the last week in the Basque Country. On Monday, Pradales himself announced that his government will present a bill in the Autonomous Parliament to modify its own budgets of 2025.

With this, he hopes to inject 1,000 million euros in the Basque economy through the Basque Institute of Finance to enhance the industrialization of the region. An issue that is occupying a good part of the lines of action of its cabinet since the beginning of the legislature last year. It is part of what has been called as a Basque Financial Alliance, an action protocol signed earlier of the week with nine entities of the financial sector.









