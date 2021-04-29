A group of self-summoned workers is making cuts in routes in Tucumán that hinder the normal development of the harvesting and commercialization of lemons and soybeans. They say they do it to show their disagreement with the salary situation.

The NOA Citrus Association (ACNOA) is the entity that unites the entire citrus industry and is the one that discusses joint ventures every year with the Union of Rural Workers and Longshoremen (UATRE). José Carbonell, former president of Acnoa and current president of the Argentine Citrus Federation (Federcitrus), explained to Rural Clarín that this year it was a 40.6 percent raise agreement that was approved by the Ministry of Labor, and that in this way the basic wage was 1,350 pesos per day. “That is the minimum, but it depends on the capacity of each worker. 55 pesos are calculated for every 20 kilos of fruit harvested ”, he explained.

The self-summoned workers claim that That 40.6 percent hides a backward 15 percent from last year, so in reality the increase is 25 percent, and that the minimum wage is insufficient.

José Carbonell, president of the Argentine Citrus Federation.

In this regard, Carbonell explains that the fruit is markedly seasonal and that despite being harvested at various times of the year, the strong lemon season begins in April and ends in September, so the salary agreements are also seasonal.

In Tucumán, a province where 85 percent of Argentine lemons come from – the world’s leading exporter of lemons – it is estimated that about 50,000 people are employed in full harvest, a task that, unlike other crops, is still carried out by hand. “Citrus farming is by far the most labor-mobilizing activity in the NOA”, remarked the manager, and warned that roadblocks affect full and empty trucks that transit between farms and packing and processing plants, and between farms. plants and ports. “It is a kind of toll with extortion, mistreatment … As the days went by, the protest became more and more minority and was concentrated in the national routes 38 and the provincial 301, and in several points people linked to politics began to be seen ”, he described.

The protesters opened the nozzles of some soy trucks.

In the area they point to the internal that is taking place between the governor of Tucumán José Mansur and the deputy governor Osvaldo Jaldo. The leader of Uatre Enrique Ledesma suggested in radio statements that “the people who are making the cuts are banked by Jaldo.”

“We are amazed at the level of violence, we are very concerned about how it is evolving. In addition, soybean threshing was affected, which is also now being carried out in the region, ”explained Carbonell.

In this regard, a recent statement from the Northern Producers Association (Apronor) described: “A group of truckers blocks the entrance to the collection plants by crossing the trucks to prevent the passage, cutting the routes and, which generates more pain, anger and sadness, is that they are opening the nozzles of the trucks of those colleagues who do not accompany the protest. The situation is tense. Firearms, insults, threats… violence, total lack of control, that’s how things are for Tucumán ”.

Carbonell explained that the losses for the companies would not come so much from the loss of quality or volume in the harvest but from the cost of failing to comply with shipping or delivery commitments. “The fruit is packed or ground in factories to produce juices and natural essences and is exported off-season. Today it is still not possible to start that machinery, and that affects both companies and workers and the entire community“Said the director of Federcitrus, adding:” Behind Uatre is the worker, behind these people, we do not know. The conflict is becoming toxic due to factors outside the sector ”.