For several weeks now, people in Peru have not wrinkled their faces when sucking on lemons, but rather when they see how its price has risen to the point of becoming unattainable. An acid truth that can be verified with a question that is asked every day: how much does a kilo of lemon cost in Lima and the provinces? A question that has as many searches as the exchange rate. Perhaps it is the new indicator of how the country is doing.

Can you prepare ceviche without lemon? It is the existential doubt of a land that puffs out its chest for its food and that is alarmed because its flag dish, Cultural Heritage of the Nation since 2004, is threatened. In its purest expression, a ceviche has five ingredients: raw fish, salt, chili, onion and lemon. Magic, in its most modern version, is the product of an instant maceration between all these inputs in a quick trip from the bowl to the table. Without the level of acidity of the Peruvian lemon, experts say, it is not possible to find the exact point of the ceviche. A balance between freshness, spiciness and citrus notes.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), the price of lemon increased by 121.7% between June and August. However, the figures skyrocket even more if we take into account that in the first quarter of the year a kilo of lemon cost three soles (0.8 cents of a dollar) and at the beginning of September it was reported that in Chiclayo, the capital of the coastal region of Lambayeque, had risen to 60 soles ($16.2) per kilo. In Lima, the fruit has reached 20 soles (5.4 dollars) per kilo in supermarkets and food markets, but, although in recent days it has dropped to an average of 9.50 soles (2.5 dollars), the outlook It is uncertain.

A precision is necessary: ​​the Peruvian lemon is not Peruvian. It was brought from Southeast Asia, during the Spanish conquest, settling on the northern coast of Peru, mainly in the Piura region. It was originally called Ceutí lemon – in reference to Ceuta, a city in North Africa that belongs to Spain and that cultivated a variety of this lemon – but popular speech renamed it as subtle lemon. And as they say: there is very little subtle flavor. Its acidity is rather intense and unique, if not irreplaceable. Essential contributions not only for ceviche, but also for making pisco sour, the emblematic cocktail of Peru, and chicha morada, a typical export drink.

A Peruvian ceviche called “Ceviche Nikei” in a cafeteria. J Pat Carter (AP)

Recognized as the best culinary destination in South America in the latest edition of the World Travel Awards, in Peru food is a matter of State and, as such, its highest authorities were obliged to be accountable to the people. A couple of weeks ago, the Minister of Economy, Alex Contreras Miranda, suggested to the population that they replace ceviche with pollo saltado and that cevicherías offer offers with other dishes such as rice with seafood or squid crackling. Faced with criticism, Contreras had to rectify: “I take this opportunity to recognize that I was not clear and assertive enough. I did not intend to interfere in the economic decisions of families. “I recognize that a mistake has been made.” The truth is that his first statements have been revealed in the most recent Datum survey: his disapproval rose from 59% to 64%.

Despite everything, Contreras was ratified by the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte. Who did not suffer the same fate was Nelly Paredes del Castillo, who held the Agrarian Development and Irrigation portfolio until last week. Paredes minimized the crisis, implying that lemon has a minimal presence in the family basket. “It only takes up 2% of everything we Peruvians consume, so let’s use substitutes. Let’s add a little more salt, vinegar and also cider to the salads. There is also Tahitian lemon on the market. It is sweeter, but I think it is time for all Peruvians to lend a hand,” she said. The consequences were bitter: on September 6, Jennifer Contreras Álvarez was appointed in her place.

According to the Association of Agricultural Producers of Peru, the reason for the increase in the price of the subtle lemon is due to attacks from nature: the coastal El Niño phenomenon and Cyclone Yaku. The soils waterlogged by the rains seriously affected the lemon trees, the lemon plants. They either became infested with fungi and mites or produced very small fruits. The most affected region has been Piura, which concentrates 60% of citrus production (16,904 cultivated hectares). Added to this is a fertilizer crisis that dates back to the Government of Pedro Castillo. “Many farmers reduced fertilization, leaving the plantations weak in the face of any critical stage like this,” says Rubén Carrasco, president of the Crop Protection Guild (Protec) of the Lima Chamber of Commerce.

Although August, September and October are the months in which the lemon harvest usually decreases, the complex issue is that the harvest of the so-called green gold occurs four years after the planting period, so increasing the cultivation areas does not will reverse the situation in a short time. If carried out, it will be more of a long-term measure. Is the Peruvian willing to accept that his ceviche will have another flavor and perhaps another fragrance and texture? That’s the detail. Javier Vargas, president of the Association of Marine and Related Restaurants of Peru (Armap), promotes using fewer lemons per dish so that the taste continues to be familiar and thus costs do not rise and diners end up moving away from cevicherías. “Two lemons are preferable instead of four per plate to raising the price,” he remarks.

More convenient options are being offered in the markets, such as the Tahiti lemon that grows in the jungle. It is larger and greener than the subtle, but also less acidic and less juicy. Another alternative is the yellow straw lemon, which tends to be sweeter. As well as the turkey lemon, dark and with a wrinkled peel, whose main defect is its short shelf life: it should be consumed in less than a week. There is also the Colombian lemon, whose name is due to its origin, and which is as big as it is bitter. The latter is entering the country by smuggling. Recently, the Police seized eleven tons of Colombian lemon, valued at 160,000 soles ($43,243), in the Tumbes region, on the border with Ecuador.

Another dangerous aspect is that organic chemical compounds such as acetic acid and citric acid are used as substitutes. To avoid poisoning due to adulterated ceviches, the National Institute of Health (INS) has highlighted the risks involved in consuming citric acid: it wears down the enamel of the teeth and, in addition, could irritate the digestive system causing gastritis.

What caused heartburn among the citizens was that on August 21, when the lemon market was already through the roof, the presidential office acquired three tons of lemon for the next 12 months. And one of extra category, that is, of the best quality. While Palacio has muted about this journalistic revelation, this Friday Julio Velarde, president of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), has tried to calm people with a projection: in December the lemon will average 6.58 soles (1.7 dollars) a kilo. “We can make mistakes,” he said in his defense. Food is at stake.

