This Lemar is another. They are the sensations of the Atlético fans, who have seen how the French is finally getting the door down. In his third season at the club, the midfielder seems to have found his ideal position in Simeone’s new scheme, which has adapted with the clear objective of finding to the player who went to find Monaco and for whom 70 million was paid (for 70%). A Lemar that just before arriving was proclaimed World Cup champion and that left magnificent sensations in his debut in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid, but that has since faded away.

Now, with the rear formed by three centrals and two lanes, Cholo has definitely opted for Lemar despite having to move Koke away from the area and give him the controls of the center of the field from the pivot. The Frenchman is ahead of the double pivot formed by the captain and Llorente in a more centered position and with great freedom of movement and accumulates five consecutive starts in the League, something that had not happened since the first five league games of the 2018-19 season when he arrived at the club. Lemar feels important and has begun to show himself as the focus for the team’s departure in attack.

The 25-year-old Frenchman seemed stuck in his game, without the confidence to ask for the ball and be the protagonist. Quality is clear that it has, but it was blocked, without contributing any goals or assistance throughout the 2019-20 season. Something that now seems past. Lemar dares, does not hesitate to go down to receive, to look for the distant shot and to combine with his teammates. This was decisive in the play that would end with Correa opening the scoring against Sevilla. He understands perfectly with Carrasco, who throws long unchecks in the left lane to facilitate the presence of the ’11’ on that side and is also fully aware in defense. No career is saved and he does not hesitate to block the rival’s exit even if he has to hit a 50-meter race, something very much to Simeone’s taste.

In the outlet showcase all summer long, Lemar is a new man. One of those rehabilitated by Simeone this course and who is managing to give the expected performance in his signing. Like It has happened with Hermoso in the back or with Herrera until his injury in the middle, Lemar has found its place. Now Simeone wants to take advantage of it, squeeze the player until he gets all his juice. In mid-flight, the Frenchman can be very important in the team. He brings dribbling, imagination and the last pass, something necessary at Atlético. With this system of greater possession, he can be seen more with the ball and is a player who grows the more he participates. If Lemar from Monaco returns, the rojiblanco team will have great value in their fight to do great things this season.