The PNV’s strategic bet is that the legislature will last a long time, even if Pedro Sánchez fails to approve the Budget, and the Basque nationalists are willing to maintain until the end their ironclad pact with the PSOE, with which they govern in Euskadi and which they support in Congress. The lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, who visited La Moncloa for the first time this Friday, was especially emphatic in the press conference to dispel the interpretations that the PNV could be getting closer to the PP. Rumours that multiplied after both parties voted together in favour of recognising the opposition candidate Edmundo González as the president-elect of Venezuela. There is no such rapprochement, said Pradales.

Sánchez has started with the lehendakari, as protocol indicates for being the oldest community, his round of meetings with the autonomous leaders, and has received a clear political boost. Asked about the stability of the Executive after his latest parliamentary defeats, Pradales said that Sánchez sees a long legislature and that the PNV “is going to play in favour of stability”. “The PNV was part of the support for Sánchez’s investiture, it has always shown a vision of State, it has always been in the agreements, that does not prevent it from having a determined position on some issues”, he said, regarding the vote in Venezuela. And then he finished with that impression of tranquility that he saw in the president. “Sánchez will continue, regardless of whether there are or are not Budgets”.

The Lehendakari explained in his appearance that he had given the President of the Government “a realistic and feasible timetable for all the pending transfers” foreseen in the Statute of Autonomy. A first block of competences would be transferred, he said, before the end of the year. Specifically, he referred to management and planning of the coast, maritime rescue, meteorology, work permits for foreign personnel, a film fund and recreational fishing”. Pradales stressed that the meeting had served to speed up these transfers. “The fulfilment of the commitments made on the established dates requires us all to speed up the pace, the Government of Spain and that of the Basque Country”, he emphasised.

On this point, he was supported by the Minister for Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, who also appeared after the meeting. Torres maintained that since Pedro Sánchez became President of the Government of Spain “the largest number of transfers to the Basque Country have taken place”; according to his figures, 14 powers. And to these he added another three that have been activated in this legislature: passenger transport by rail and local trains, homologation of qualifications and personal autonomy. Torres thanked Pradales for those words in which he guaranteed that the PNV will continue to support stability in the legislature.

The Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, after the meeting with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in Moncloa. Jaime Villanueva

The Lehendakari was blunt when asked about the unique funding that the Government has promised to the Generalitat of Catalonia, a topic that motivated the entire round of meetings between Sánchez and the regional presidents: “I respect what Catalonia agrees with the State and I am not going to get involved in other people’s business, because I don’t like anyone getting involved in the business of the Basques,” he said. And he took the opportunity to defend the Basque agreement model — a unique system that only Euskadi and Navarra have, outside the common regime of the rest of the communities — which, according to him, is being unfairly attacked “with a huge lack of knowledge about what it means.”

Pradales took the opportunity to ask the president to end the high-speed railway works in the Basque Country, as well as to prepare the reports on the connection between his autonomous community and Navarre. The situation of the two Basque citizens who are detained in Venezuela, accused of terrorism by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, was also on the table at the meeting.