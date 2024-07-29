If you are a fan of Super Mario and LEGO, you will certainly already have the LEGO Super Mario character. To give him a new space to interact with other characters, you can buy the LEGO Super Mario Dixie Kong’s Jungle Concert Expansion Pack (number 71421). The discount reported by Amazon is 30% off the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is 26.99€. The current price is the lowest ever, although it is not the first time it has been offered. In June and July the set reached this price for a few days, this makes us think that it will not be possible to find a better discount, at least not soon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set
This LEGO Super Mario Dixie Kong’s Jungle Concert Expansion Pack features Dixie Kong and Pagal the Parrot figures. LEGO Mario charactersLego Luigi or LEGO Peach (not included) can be placed on the stage and the platform can be rotated to activate spinners and get coins.
The set also includes a guitar, a microphone, bongos and buildable amplifiers. This is a perfect gift for Super Mario and Donkey Kong fans.
