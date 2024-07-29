If you are a fan of Super Mario and LEGO, you will certainly already have the LEGO Super Mario character. To give him a new space to interact with other characters, you can buy the LEGO Super Mario Dixie Kong’s Jungle Concert Expansion Pack (number 71421). The discount reported by Amazon is 30% off the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 26.99€. The current price is the lowest ever, although it is not the first time it has been offered. In June and July the set reached this price for a few days, this makes us think that it will not be possible to find a better discount, at least not soon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.