Maybe January isn’t the spookiest month of the year, but this hasn’t stopped Nintendo from releasing a new set of Lego super mario, which is inspired by Luigi’s Mansion. That’s how it is, The long-awaited collection of figures of King Boo and other terrifying characters, is now available.

Recall that the expansion of Luigi’s Mansion It was announced several months ago, but it was not until January 2, 2022, that this collection began to be sold to the general public. To celebrate this dark occasion, a new video has been shared that shows us a little more of the ways this expansion can be used.

Like other packages of this type, the expansion of Luigi’s Mansion It is priced at $ 79.99, and can be purchased on the official LEGO site here. The main expansion includes Toad (scary face), a garbage ghost, a grabbing ghost, and King Boo. Alongside this are also available additional sets of $ 39.99 dollars Y $ 29.99 dollars, each with more characters.

In related topics, this is what the LEGO Sonic set includes. Similarly, this year we will see more LEGO Super Mario expansions.

Editor’s Note:

This is a great gift for Three Kings Day. The season may not be right, but these are still high-quality LEGO sets that will make anyone’s imagination run wild. Hopefully this means that a bundle of Super Mario Sunshine already on the way.

Via: LEGO