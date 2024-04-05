Frans den Houter walks past meter-high stacks of wooden beams. He must do his best to make himself heard over the sound of mechanical saws. He wears an orange safety vest over his dark blue suit and safety shoes under his trousers. Protective equipment is also mandatory for the financial director of the largest construction company in the Netherlands.

The stack of beams forms the start of the production line of BAM's timber construction factory (nearly 14,000 employees in total, turnover 6 billion euros) in Oudkarspel, North Holland. From here, the wood slides over conveyor belts into the first workstation, where a sawing and milling robot uses gray, spinning files to cut out profiles. From September onwards, a prefabricated wooden house must roll off the production line here in the factory every day. In the long term there should be five per day. That is to say: the parts to build a house. Den Houter: “The structure of the house consists of large wooden beams. The frames, doors, the final panels – everything is clicked into place on the construction site, like a kind of large Lego construction box.”

The big advantage of this way of building is that it saves a lot of CO 2 emissions. As a building material, wood is much less polluting than concrete. Industrial timber construction also results in less waste because the production process is accurately adjusted in advance in the computer.

The wood factory is not yet running at full capacity, but Den Houter would still like to show the complex. According to BAM, it is a good example of where it ultimately wants to go: being a less polluting company that can still make a profit. Also in the sustainability reporting of its CO 2 goals, BAM states that it wants to play a pioneering role. From 2025, large, listed companies must reduce their total CO 2 -disclose emissions in the annual report due to new European sustainability rules. BAM did this a year earlier than officially required and had accountant EY check the figures.

BAM has been calculating how much CO 2 it emitted during the company's own operations and energy supply, referred to as 'scope 1' and 'scope 2' respectively. Consider the fuel consumption of the crane and the power required on the construction site. The indirect emissions ('scope 3'), such as those caused by the things that BAM buys and because customers use BAM's houses, turned out to be higher. Namely 37 times greater than the direct emissions: 2,552 kilotons, out of a total of 2,621 kilotons. That “was quite a wake-up call,” says Den Houter.

The biggest polluters

BAM is not the first company to have made such extensive calculations; in the autumn, HEMA already reported a total of 933 kilotons of emissions for 2019. This involved the manufacture of the goods and food that the company has in more than seven hundred stores. location, transport, the commuting of employees, to the consumption of energy by products at home (think of a lamp). So BAM ends up with almost three times as much.

BAM's annual report for 2023 neatly lists what Scope 3 emissions are made up of. One category immediately stands out, namely 'purchasing goods and services'. At 1,416 kilotons, this represents more than half of all emissions. The biggest polluters in that category are concrete and steel.

Another large emission item (924 kilotons) is the category 'consumption of sold products'. “This concerns, for example, the energy consumption of a home by its residents over the next seventy-five years,” says Den Houter. “So whether there are solar panels on the roof plays a role. And how well the house is insulated.”

Finance Director Frans den Houten (right) in the factory in Oudkarspel.

Photos: Simon Lenskens

That category clearly shows why doing something green does not always mean that your emissions as a company will go down. “For example, we strip buildings from the 1950s to make them more sustainable,” says Den Houter. “That is good for the planet, but not for our emissions figures, because then we suddenly have to count the future energy consumption of the building.” The energy consumption of the building falls into scope 3. So, says Den Houter, you have to keep thinking logically about what the greenest option is.

In order to grow as a company and still set targets for emissions, BAM has been setting many so-called intensity targets for scope 1 and 2 for years. These concern CO 2 emissions per million euros in turnover. But those figures can also be misleading, he says, as CO decreases due to inflation 2 emissions per million euros as a matter of course. You build less house for the same money. So, says Den Houter, figures are educational, “but context is everything. You have to dive in to understand it.”

Calculating emissions was certainly not easy. BAM estimates that it has to deal with at least 40,000 suppliers, not all of whom have data on their CO 2 emissions are ready. Moreover, figures on emissions are never as accurate as the financial side, says Den Houter. They are often estimates. The company therefore tries to refine its calculation every year. “That starts with: I'm building a bridge and there is so much steel in it, that usually causes so much CO 2 ,” says Den Houter. “And that ends with: the steel comes from those suppliers, there was so much recycled steel in it, and this was the CO 2 emissions from transporting the steel to our construction site.”

Now that the company – with an unqualified opinion from the accountant – knows that it emits 2,621 kilotons including scope 3 (so in total), that is a “super important first data point to have,” says Den Houter. BAM wants to reduce that number every year. It wants to emit half as much in 2030 as in 2019, which should be the 'base year'. “97 percent of our emissions are in scope 3,” says Den Houter. “And if you can't measure it, how are you going to manage it?”

Lots of wood

No one in the sector will deny that construction is a major polluter. According to calculations by the European Commission Construction is responsible for 35 percent of European waste production. At the same time, the Dutch construction task in the coming years is enormous. To solve the housing shortage, almost a million homes will need to be added by 2030. The buildings that are already there must be significantly made more sustainable. The Dutch infrastructure is also in need of major maintenance: Rijkswaterstaat will have approximately three hundred bridges, locks and roads renovated in the coming years.

How to approach this more sustainably? This can be done by making better use of what is already there. Reuse is now the key word, says Den Houter, who cites the new ABN Amro head office in Amsterdam-Zuidoost as an example. “Ten years ago that building would have been demolished. Now comes one refurbished office, with a lot of wood.” Rijkswaterstaat is now also focusing on renovation instead of new construction for bridges and roads.

When Den Houter started at BAM as financial director in 2018, the company was in crisis. Due to far too risky contracts for mega projects such as the IJmuiden Sea Lock and the Afsluitdijk, BAM was teetering on the edge of the financial abyss.

During the major restructuring operation that followed in the years that followed, BAM turned its gaze inward. It divested a number of foreign subsidiaries and no longer accepted large and risky assignments. During that period, Den Houter also started further mapping BAM's climate impact. “That was quite exciting. You're not used to it and it's all new.”

The BAM timber construction factory in Oudkarspel.

Parts like doors are made in the factory and 'clicked' into the wooden frame on the construction site.

Photos: Simon Lenskens

In the factory, Den Houter lifts a piece of wood from an orange container. “It is actually cutting waste, but we choose to glue these pieces so that we can use them again for a new beam.” Construction is known for its mountain of waste, Den Houter admits. “In this sector it is often about 'failure costs' (costs caused by errors). That is expressed in money, but of course it is largely about extra waste and pollution.” Making houses in a factory in itself produces much less waste than normally occurs on a construction site. In a concrete home, on average 5 to 7 percent of the materials go into the waste container due to cutting loss – or the fact that concrete can only be used 'fresh'. What's left has to go at the end of the day. According to BAM, the loss for an industrial wooden house is less than 1 percent.

Construction of a factory-built home also requires 30 to 40 percent fewer man-hours than a traditional concrete home. “You see how few people walk around here. The boy walking there is 24 years old and oversees this entire process on his own,” says Den Houter. “Fifty to eighty frames are made here per day. In the past, they all stood at a workbench making the frames.”

Once the glued frames and doors have dried, they are hung on hooks on a ceiling rail. The penultimate stop is the paint shop. Frames and door panels roll into the paint room, hanging in the air, where two paint spraying robots paint them white in a few minutes. In a warm room a little further away, they hang to dry under a ceiling full of fans, before being transported the next day to a construction project near the North Holland village of Cruquius.

The emissions from BAM Co 2 emissions are expressed in scopes. This way, companies can distinguish between direct and indirect emissions. What about BAM? 62.3 kt

This is the scope 1 emissions (in kilotons) that BAM itself causes during construction. But also: heavy machines and vans. 6.3 k

This is the scope 2 emissions from energy generated elsewhere. Consider the electricity to charge electric construction machines. 2,552 k

This is scope 3 or all emissions from BAM suppliers, for example to make and transport building materials such as concrete and steel.

Supervisor Gido Nel used to spray the window frames himself, but now operates the robot behind a window. No more gas fumes, no more paint residue on your hands. Nel laughs at how his profession has changed. “This work used to be very difficult. But if you can work this way, that's a completely different story.”

Because CO 2 emissions is just one of the matters that companies must report on according to the European CSRD accounting directive. The working conditions and safety of employees and diversity in the workplace must also be included in the annual reports. The construction company does not score well on the latter point by its own standards: last year, 15 percent of employees in upper management were women. The company wants to bring that to 25 percent by 2026. An earlier target of 22 percent for last year was not achieved.

The company asks itself critical questions, says Den Houter. “What kind of culture do we have? Does everyone feel welcome? Isn't it an overly masculine culture? Is female talent given enough opportunity to grow?” A factory also offers an important advantage on that point, says Den Houter. It is becoming more interesting for women and older employees to work in construction at BAM. “This could be a more inclusive building site than a construction site. Here you work in an industrialized manner. Outside it is hard physical work in all weather conditions.”

Outside the factory, next to the parking lot, the painted doors, frames and facade parts are wrapped in plastic and waiting for transport. “These will go to the construction site tomorrow,” says Den Houter. Although the future looks bright in this parking lot and BAM can now build wooden houses much faster with the factory, it will take a while before everything gets up to speed, and in practice most of the houses that BAM builds for the time being will still be made of concrete.

The environmental benefits of timber construction have been known for some time, why didn't BAM focus on large-scale timber construction much earlier? BAM already worked with timber construction, says Den Houter, but not on this scale. Timber construction was a major challenge for the company.journey“, he says. “How could we do everything at a high quality level with wood? In terms of heat insulation, in terms of sound. There is a lot of thinking behind this. Over every bolt, over every nut, over every door. It was quite an investment, so we wanted to do it right.”