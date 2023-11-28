The legislature starts in Congress with a family fight among the right

The popular deputy Macarena Montesinos had warned at the outset that we are in an “extraordinary historical moment” and enriched it by detailing some current events: a Government that acts “under the mandate of Waterloo”, that is “applauded by terrorist organizations” or that, instead of a Council of Ministers, directs the destinies of the country with an “assembly of ministers.” While Montesinos detailed his serious complaints, in the chamber an incessant murmur could be heard in the background, immune to the requests for silence from the presidency, as if the deputies were eager to tell each other news in what was the first plenary session of the legislature in Congress. . Even in the PP seats, chatter with the neighbor or heads turned over mobile screens prevailed, until someone started an isolated applause to reward the story of iniquities that his partner wove from the platform.

The first plenary session of the legislature offered some clues about the future in Congress, which is seen as a slightly more strident version of the past, if possible. The opposition resumes its inventory of accusations for Pedro Sánchez’s pacts with “coup plotters and pro-ETA members”, renewed and increased by the amnesty law and the entry into action of Carles Puigdemont, the “Waterloo fugitive”. And the Government defends itself by establishing itself as a champion of social advances against the collusion “of the right and the extreme right.” None of these topics appeared on the agenda of the plenary session, only a procedural matter, the approval of the structure of parliamentary commissions. But since this did not mean much and was also agreed between the Government and the popular ones, what was talked about by the opposition was the amnesty, the culmination of the calamities that afflict Spain due to a president who “gives up.” and kneels before the corrupt of the country” to maintain power after on June 23, the voters “said yes to Feijóo and the PP.”

The structure of the commissions, which requires a retouching of the Congress Regulations, is one of those strange things that does not cause clashes between the majority forces, because a long time ago it was established as a rule to constitute one for each ministry that the respective Government has. A consensus between PSOE and PP always opens a great window of opportunity for Vox to raise its flag against the “political class” and stand as champion of purity and austerity. And the spokesperson for the extreme right, Pepa Millán, was indeed there to deplore both the “elephantine structure” of a Government that has established a “clientele network” of “grateful stomachs” and to express her “absolute perplexity” at the agreement of the PP with people like that. In such a way that the first plenary session of the legislature ended up leading to a small family fight in the ranks of the right.

Millán pointed to the popular bench: “With one hand they call for demo