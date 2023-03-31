There is at least one fundamental difference in the management model of presidentialism experienced by Lula in his first term and that of his current journey. During this period, there was continuous empowerment of the Legislature, especially of the Chamber of Deputies in the Executive’s decisions. In the first clash with this new model, still in January, Lula gave in. He did not enter the fray to place his associates in the presidency of either the House or the Senate. A gesture that should have signaled a white flag, but it was just the trigger for Arthur Lira (President of the Chamber) and Rodrigo Pacheco (of the Senate) to feel more comfortable to kidnap part (which involves public resources) of Lula III’s administration. Now the petista has a pineapple to peel. With the tax reform, the fiscal framework, the Bidding Law and other pending issues in the hands of the Legislature, it will need to double (and a lot) in order not to see its governability break down.

And Lula’s acid test came in the form of the new fiscal framework, issued by the federal government on Wednesday (29). The rule promises to guide public accounts and is decisive to open space for the Central Bank to reduce interest rates, as desired by the President of the Republic. But the text sent to Congress was already born with noise. That’s because Lira and Pacheco wanted to share the paternity of the proposal, as was usually done in the Jair Bolsonaro government. With the text designed by Fernando Haddad (Minister of Finance), Simone Tebet (Planning) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil) the bargaining value for a speedy approval goes up. And Lula knows that.

That’s why on Wednesday (29) and Thursday (30) there was a Via Crucis in Brasilia. First, the economic team met with leaders from the Chamber to present the guidelines for the proposal. A time limit for expenditures to grow above GDP (which would only be triggered in specific cases and adverse conditions). The text also determines that the calculation of the investment value follows either the GDP per capita or the absolute GDP — depending on which increase is greater. All of this based on the following premise: the fiscal deficit will be zeroed in 2024. In 2025, the forecast would be for a surplus of 0.5% and, in the following year, of 1%. For 2023, the deficit forecast is still above 1% (less than the 2.5% predicted in the Budget). The proposal foresees that public expenses cannot grow more than 70% of the revenue variation, and will still have a maximum annual expansion limit (read box Haddad and his non-silver bullet).

To DINHEIRO, Rui Costa, from the Civil House, stated that the project was born robust and without the need for major changes. “It was done with caution and understanding the needs of the country”, he said. Asked about the inclusion or not of health and education in the austerity metrics, he said that the government already has its position (contrary to this measure), but that it will be up to the Legislature to also give its impressions. And that was the cue Lira and Pacheco had been waiting for. The Centrão, which is still divided in the support base of the government, has already started to deal the cards. It will capitalize, and a lot, on the proposal. A Chamber leader who was at the meeting with Haddad on Wednesday said he felt that the climate was right for an agreement. “He [Haddad] understood our points and our concern with fiscal responsibility. The result may not be 100% what they want, but it will be closer to 90%,” he said, on condition of anonymity. And this excitement was not his alone. Around 10 pm, Lira’s official residence was full of cars, people passing by and a party atmosphere.

OTHER MEASURES The framework vote will be the test of the government in the Legislature and its first foray into this construction of parliamentarism in the closet (where the Legislature executes, even though it is not its constitutional duty). A power project that began with Eduardo Cunha, in 2014, but which gained body and shape and clearer objectives under Lira’s management. A good example of these maneuvers is what is happening with the Secret Budget. With the STF overturning the constitutionality of the RP9 (the rapporteur’s amendment), R$ 16 billion of 2023 were left without destination. The solution, at first, was that R$ 8 billion would go to parliamentarians through individual amendments (RP6). The other R$ 8 billion would be under the responsibility of the federal government (RP2). But Lira changed that course by determining that who would choose the destination of the RP2 would not be the government, but the Budget rapporteur (and his ally), Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB/PI). Castro, in turn, decided that the RP2 would be distributed among the thematic committees of Congress and approved by the presidents of each of them. The largest went to the Regional Development commission, chaired by himself.

Another example of the penada is the fight for vacancies in the mixed committees. Lira decided that the current determination that offers the same number of seats for senators and deputies is disproportionate. For him, because the Chamber has more representatives, it should receive more space. The subject strained the relationship between Pacheco and Lira, which had not been the best since the beginning of the year. The central point is that during the pandemic these rules were loosened and Lira wants to keep it that way. Pacheco, in turn, understands that this takes away power from the House and is an affront.

Who loses in this fight? The federal government, which has a list of eight Provisional Measures (such as the one that guarantees equal wages between men and women, the Bolsa Família adjustments and the fiscal framework itself) stopped in an illusory queue while the Senate and Chamber discussed seats. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, warned about the risks of this headbutt. “We cannot wait any longer. We want a calendar until the end of June for the MPs to vote”, he told DINHEIRO. But this is not so simple because it involves a factor that the Lula government is not fully used to (but you can take what happened to Dilma Rousseff in 2016 as an example): the Legislative wall crossing the Republic.

Haddad and his “non-silver bullet”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad formalized (with 20 days delay) his route to take Brazil out of the path of public debt and pursue the fiscal surplus. Despite seeming like a miracle recipe, he made it clear that “[a regra fiscal] it’s not a silver bullet that solves everything, it’s the beginning of a long journey, but that’s the flight plan”. And fueling the new metric to take off will be an additional government fundraising plan of up to R$150 billion. “Everyone asks me if we are going to create taxes. We will not. We are going to review distortions and benefits in the production chain,” he said. Without detailing which sectors are or how they will be affected, Haddad defined only as “large tributary tortoises.” On the government’s radar is, for example, the online betting sector. With more revenues, said Haddad, comes the new fiscal rule. The proposal that the minister took to Congress is full of variables, which is positive from the point of view of not being an exact formula, but negative if understood as too “flexible”. By the new metric, the government’s goal is to have a primary surplus in 2025 and until then a kind of cushion was composed for a period of positive and negative oscillations in revenues and expenses. With this countercyclical mechanism, the new fiscal guideline includes what Haddad called a “band”, a margin for the real growth of primary expenditure to rotate (invariably) between 0.6% and 2.5% per year.

The framework establishes a starting point (cap of 70% of revenue variation for increased expenses). All with a cap of 2.5% on high revenue or 0.6% on low. In the surplus, the government will have more room to invest and in the deficit, the bonus for the following year will drop to 50%, a kind of punishment. With this package, the government expects a gradual and annual reduction of R$ 80 billion (2023) to R$ 360 billion (2031) in public debt interest, which would provide less inflation and more private investment.

In the local stock market, the proposal was initially well received. On the 30th, the Ibovespa was up 1.45%, at 103,390 points. The dollar down 0.39%, at R$5.115. Future interest fell in all maturities, with the interbank deposit rate (DI) for January 2024 at 13.18% per year (compared to 13.22%) and for 2027 it was 12.19% per year (compared to 12 .29% of the close of the 29th). A positive first impression for the “non-silver-bullet”.