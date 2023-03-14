The Legislative Laboratory at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers issued a license for the electric cargo plane, which aims to promote the sustainability approach, and adopt best practices and modern means to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint by encouraging clean energy and harnessing innovative technology.

The new license constitutes an additional step in the country’s pioneering march towards leading global efforts in the context of addressing climate change and establishing a culture of sustainability as a fundamental pillar upon which all vital and strategic sectors, including the air cargo sector, are built. The issuance of the experimental license comes within the framework of the laboratory’s commitment to provide the legislative environment in the country with the necessary experimental laws and legislation, which keep pace with the rapid developments and changes in various vital sectors, such as mobility, health, 3D printing technologies and artificial intelligence, through an innovative approach that works on experimenting and applying advanced technologies that Draw the features of life in the future.

The issuance of the license aims to make a quantum leap for operating a new generation of cargo aircraft that operate on clean energy and without any emissions, which supports the country’s efforts to launch initiatives aimed at supporting the economic system and raising its competitiveness. This step comes in cooperation with UPS Flight Forward and Beta Technologies.

The Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the country, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, stressed the importance of issuing this experimental license and what it constitutes of an advanced step added to the achievements of the UAE in achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, indicating that the state, through the 2023 Declaration Year of Sustainability, stressing moving forward in stimulating international action, coordination and cooperation with various governments and organizations in order to limit climate change and reduce the carbon footprint at the international level.

Al-Marri also referred to the importance of the electric cargo plane (ALIA 250), and said: The unmanned system will be used in the electric cargo plane, after the end of the trial period for the work of the plane, and to ensure that it meets all the required standards and advantages that are commensurate with the nature of the United Arab Emirates. infrastructure, and safety laws adopted both locally and internationally.

Al-Marri added: The UAE is keen to adopt international best practices and advanced technologies in the field of air freight, which enhances its leading position as one of the most important regional and global logistical and trade centers within global supply chains. The country seeks to increase investments in the environmentally friendly air transport sector, and to enhance its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as one of the most important strategic sectors in the country.

Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Maryam Al Hammadi, said: The Legislative Laboratory works with a large group of experts that includes legislators from federal and local government agencies as well as the private sector and entrepreneurs, to develop new legislation that contributes to achieving state leadership and designing a flexible legislative environment that keeps pace with the requirements of sustainability and is compatible with between the speed of legislation and the speed of innovation with the aim of supporting emerging technology.”

The Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saif Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, stated: The UAE affirms its constant keenness to strengthen international efforts aimed at limiting climate change and reducing the carbon footprint worldwide by adopting best practices and launching initiatives that contribute to achieving this goal. The announcement of the UAE government to call it the “Year of Sustainability” for the year 2023 constitutes a clear goal and direction towards proceeding according to a methodology that preserves the environment by combating climate change and achieving sustainability, thus contributing to achieving change and continuous improvement in human life.

Al-Suwaidi said that the authority possesses all cadres and capabilities, and a flexible legislative environment, in addition to issuing several regulations concerned with licensing runways for electric aircraft, which enables it to carry out this type of experiment on electric aircraft, and pointed to the advantages of this type of air movement within cities compared to aircraft. The vertical, as it gives a kind of ease and flexibility to move at an operational cost, less noise, and a clean energy that is environmentally friendly. In conclusion, he stressed his happiness on the expected challenges, for example, the congestion of airspace by entering this segment or the new category of aviation, which the authority will deal with in the best way.

For his part, Bala Subramanian, Head of Technology and Digital Technologies at UPS, said: “These innovative aircraft serve as the basis for future solutions aimed at reducing emissions during air and land transport operations, and we seek, through the support of the UAE government, to focus on innovations that meet business needs.” customers and the environment at the same time.

For her part, Laura Lynn, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at UPS, said: We are working closely with Beta Technologies to contribute to the decarbonization of the future of aviation, and these aircraft will help us reach this goal. We are committed to achieving carbon neutrality in our company. 100% by 2050; We have set clear targets including obtaining 30% of aviation fuel from sustainable sources by 2035.

CEO and founder of Beta, Kyle Clark, said: “The UAE has proven its global leadership through innovation, and we are delighted to work with UPS as we adopt the same approach.” We seek to promote the development and adoption of electric aviation through relentless efforts to address climate issues.

Under the license issued by the Legislative Laboratory, UPS will be able to start its flights to transport shipments within the country, after ensuring the readiness of the aircraft and its suitability for the available infrastructure, and its conformity with the international specifications and standards approved in the field of electric air freight. The license comes after a detailed study conducted by It has a laboratory according to a clear operating model, based on case study and evaluation through integrated workshops that include work teams from various stakeholders, and aims to develop well-studied legislation in vital areas including cybersecurity, clean energy, infrastructure, the aviation sector, and others.

The UAE is moving forward in developing the air freight sector and enhancing its competitiveness at the global level, in line with the concepts of sustainability, environmental protection and safety, while the new legislation comes to issue a temporary license for the electric cargo plane of the “UPS” company, to establish the UAE’s march in developing horizons New air freight sector without harming the environment, reducing carbon emissions and rationalizing energy consumption.

The Legislation Lab seeks to develop and test solid legislation that provides a safe environment for the application of future technologies in various sectors, where experts work to study new legislation from various aspects and design it in line with the business environment in the UAE, and based on the results of testing the proposed legislation, its future path is determined and then entered in the usual state legislative session.