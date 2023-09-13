Izidor, after criticism from Lokomotiv fans, said that he was glad to move to Zenit

French Zenit striker Wilson Isidore, who previously played for Lokomotiv, spoke about the criticism of his former team by fans of his former team. The athlete’s words lead website blue-white-blue.

“If Lokomotiv fans call me a traitor, I can’t do anything about it – I expressed all my thoughts to the leadership of the Muscovites, and now I’m here, which I’m very happy about,” Izidor said.

Earlier, Izidor commented on the move to the St. Petersburg club. “It’s a big team, a big stadium, amazing fans and strong players, so I’m very happy to be here and continue my development with these guys and this city,” said the 23-year-old. He emphasized that this would benefit him.

On September 3, it became known that Izidor left Lokomotiv’s location without permission. The footballer went to France, where, without notifying Muscovites, he underwent a medical examination at one of the clubs.

Later Izidor moved to Zenit. The forward will play for the blue-white-sky blues on loan until the end of the 2023/2024 season.