Venezuelan Akron player Ponce said that the standard of living in Italy is higher than in Russia

Venezuelan Akron player Andres Ponce compared the standard of living in Italy and Russia. His words lead “RB Sport”.

“Of course, it was more comfortable in Italy, the standard of living there is one step higher than in Russia,” the legionnaire said. The striker shared that in Russia it is difficult for him because of the weather and lack of knowledge of the language.

Ponce has been with Akron since January 2023. He played eight matches for the club from the Football National League (FNL), in which he scored four goals and gave one assist. From 2015 to 2018, the footballer played for the Italian Sampdoria and Livorno, after which he moved to Russia, where he represented Anji, Akhmat and Rotor.

Earlier, the former head coach of Zenit Vlastimil Petrzhela compared the level of salaries of football players in Russia and Europe. “The best players in Russia are paid the same as the best players in European leagues. The rest is average, as elsewhere in Europe,” he said.