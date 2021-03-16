Koke, Godín and Gabi

Simeone led 14 other centenary players from the club, although in the case of Perea (314), Antonio López (284), Assunção (147) or Domínguez (120) it was a glancing blow. But several of the great emblems of the club have experienced their great growth with Cholo on the bench and have played more than 100 games under his command. The best example, that of a Koke who with 490 games is the second footballer in history who has worn the rojiblanca the most times and the only one who has lived through the entire cholismo stage, playing 453 games for the coach. Godín (389 games, 344 with Simeone), Gabi (417 games, 329 with Simeone), Juanfran (355 games, 323 with Simeone), Filipe (333 games, 273 with Simeone), Diego Costa (216 games, 178 with Simeone) , Fernando Torres (404 games, 160 with Simeone), Tiago (228 games, 151 with Simeone), Raúl García (329 games, 150 with Simeone) and Mario Suárez (186 games, 127 games) are the other legends of the Argentine coach.