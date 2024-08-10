Too bad that in none of these games is it actually visitable . That is, you can’t freely explore the island, which always remains in the background. A fan who couldn’t wait to roam it freely has fixed this.

Wuhu Island is definitely one of the most iconic settings in Nintendo history. It can be found in many highly successful games, including Wii Fit, Wii Sports Resort, Pilotwings Resort, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It’s finally possible visit Wuhu Island which was completely reconstructed in 3D . No, Nintendo has nothing to do with it. But let’s go in order.

Wuhu Island Explorer

Wuhu Island Explorer It was created using Unity by developer AtomicLugia and features the island in high definition. “Finally, you can explore Wuhu Island however you want!” explains the developer.

“In Wuhu Island Explorer you can walk, run, jump, swim and dive through the iconic setting without any restrictions.” Reads the official description, which continues: “And all of this in high definition! I’ve done my best to offer you the best possible experience on Wuhu Island. with the Unity engine. This Wuhu Island is the one from Wii Sports Resort, but I’ve made some changes, such as fixing small errors, adding underwater areas, and so on. I’ve also included elements from the Wii Fit Plus version, such as the new lighthouse, castle, and some other things, to make it more complete. You can also explore Wedge Island freely if you want!”

To explore you can choose one of the eight Miis reproduced, each with two costumes (default and swimsuit). It must be said that AtomicLugia has emphasized that his is not a pixel-perfect reconstruction of Wuhu Island, also considering that he had no support from Nintendo and that some things are his own work. In any case, it is a great work, that fans will surely appreciate, also because it’s free.