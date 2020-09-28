Russian and Soviet TASS photojournalist Vladimir Musaelyan died in Moscow. About it TASS his daughter Marina reported.

Musaelyan died at the age of 81. For 14 years, he was the personal photographer of Leonid Brezhnev, General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee. The photographer has been working at TASS for almost 60 years. In his agency named a living legend and an example of professionalism.

Musaelyan also filmed other leaders of the USSR: Nikita Khrushchev, Yuri Andropov, Konstantin Chernenko and Mikhail Gorbachev. In an interview TASS Musaelyan noted that in his personal archive there are photos with all Soviet leaders, except for Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. “Not yet born when they died,” he explained.

The journalist began working with photography in 1960. Initially, he worked in Star City – filming reports. Topics included the training of the first space crews, rocket launches and the construction of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

According to the photographer, after moving from Star City to the agency, he drove the Soviet Union “far and wide”, drifted on an ice floe near the North Pole, filmed border guards on the border with Afghanistan, saw the Taj Mahal in Agra, the grave of William Shakespeare in England and ran around Great Wall of China.