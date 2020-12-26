Legendary Soviet intelligence officer, ex-British MI6 officer George Blake died at the age of 98. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

“He died of old age, his heart stopped,” the press service explained.

Blake was an MI6 British intelligence officer who defected to the side of the Soviet Union in the 1950s and began collaborating with the KGB. After being exposed in the UK, he was sentenced to 42 years in prison and escaped from prison.

In 2007 he was awarded the Order of Friendship.