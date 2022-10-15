Legendary investigator Issa Kostoev allowed unsolved murders at the maniac Chikatilo

Andrei Chikatilo, the most famous Soviet maniac who killed at least 44 people, could have unsolved crimes. On Saturday, October 15, Lente.ru was told by Issa Kostoev, the former deputy head of the department for investigating especially important cases of the RSFSR prosecutor’s office, whose investigation team managed to detain the maniac.

“I think he gave us everything he remembered. But theoretically, I can admit that he could have left one or two corpses – most likely in the Mines. There, Chikatilo had the most murders, and the local police were taken under special control in Moscow, ”Kostoev said.

According to the legendary investigator, in order not to complicate their lives, the Shakhty police tried to get rid of all the unknown remains. Every extra corpse at the turn of the 80s and 90s played against them, saying that they were not working well. “And if there is no body, there is no case,” Kostoev noted.

