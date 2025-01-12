Against possibly the best goalkeeper in the world. Against a goalkeeper capable of saving incredible balls. In front of a wall like Courtois. Without fainting. Without discouragement. With perseverance. With supreme quality. Aggressively. With silk foot. With iron cannon. Yet. With a steamroller front. With an avant-garde that repeated its autumn exhibition at the Bernabéu. Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha, who was chosen the best in the final, recovered their best individual and collective tone. Four scored on white ground on October 26. And they achieved as many others in Yida.

The Pole and the Brazilian had missed the help of the Rocafonda kid during his injury and the team had suffered. But they are here again. On the prowl On the attack. Upon boarding. Unchained.

At the Bernabéu the Barça forwards scored four against Lunin, in Yida another four against Courtois

Raphinha portrayed Lucas Vázquez again, as in Chamartín. Lamine Yamal played with Mendy. And Lewandowski did not lose ground against Rüdiger.

Between them they scored four goals at the Bernabéu, although Lunin was defending the white goal that day. Between the three of them they made the most of Barcelona’s overall football to overcome the result against in Yida.

Starting with Lamine who took advantage of a service from Lewandowski to evade Tchouaméni, lean to the center and place the ball in the net with a smooth messianic . His eighth goal of the campaign, one more than in the entire previous season. A bit decisive, with a dedication included to the stands, of which the majority were Madrid fans, and which was only the prelude to the gale. Because Lewandowski did not hesitate to score the penalty with force and without paradinha . The center forward has already scored the same goals as in the entire last season.

All that was left was for Raphinha to join the party with a stratospheric jump and a header that was as plastic as it was unstoppable. The winger then assisted Balde for Barcelona’s fourth goal to culminate a counter-attack led by Lamine Yamal.

As a reflection of the team, Raphinha did not settle and was crowned with fifth, the second of his own, in which he made a sidereal turn and turn to Tchouaméni and could not be stopped by Rüdiger to beat Courtois. 19 goals for the Brazilian in the season of his life.

Above, below, in the center, on the sides, with five goals in 36 minutes. A symphony that was interrupted by the expulsion of Wojciech Szczesny, who screwed up and never better said. The red led to the substitution of Lamine Yamal and with one less the Barcelona offensive was stopped. They had to run even more, now without the ball, and Raphinha, cramped in both legs, was also relieved.

Raphinha proved, as usual, that he is a player totally committed to the cause

By then the Blaugrana captain had left his mark. If in the Olmo case he was clear and questioned whether any player would want to come to Barça in the future under these conditions on the pitch, Raphinha proved, as usual, that he is a player totally committed to the cause. The first to row forward and backward. A striker who lives the armband as if he belonged to the house and who received a yellow card for protesting when he was on the bench.

At the beginning of the season only Lamine Yamal was not under suspicion. At this point in the campaign Raphinha and Lewandowski have catapulted themselves as backbones. The three led 36 minutes of film. A legendary hand.

