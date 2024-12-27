Richard D. Parsons, a veteran banking executive who took over Time Warner during a difficult time for the communications company and which helped Citigroup overcome the financial crisis, died this Thursday at the age of 76.

Parsons, a prominent black businessman, also helped the NBA Clippers weather a racism scandal.

Parsons was widely credited with turning Time Warner around after its failed $165 billion merger with AOL, CNN reported. With Parsons as CEO, Time Warner reduced its debt by approximately half, ushering in a new era of sustainable growth.

‘The New York Times’ claims that the cause of death was cancer, citing Ronald Lauder, an old friend of Parsons and chairman of the board of directors of Estée Lauder. Parsons, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, also served on the board of directors of Estee Lauder, as well as the board of directors of asset management firm Lazard.









‘Salvador’ from Time-Warner and Citigroup

He “was more than an iconic leader in Lazard’s history: he was a testament to how wisdom, warmth and unwavering judgment could shape not only companies, but also people’s lives,” Lazard said in a statement. on their website.

«When Citigroup faced its darkest hour during the financial crisis, stepped forward as president despite immense challenges ahead, simply saying: ‘You can’t abandon your troops when the going gets tough,'” Lazard said.

Citigroup, in a statement, said: “Dick applied his legendary leadership skills during an incredibly challenging time for our company, leaving Citi better than he found it.”

Leader in the racism crisis in the LA Clippers

In 2014, when the NBA banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments, the basketball league installed Parsons as interim CEO of the Clippers.

“At a time of adversity and uncertainty for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dick stepped in to provide the type of steady, reassuring leadership that defined his remarkable career in business and public service,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. announced on Thursday.

The Times noted that Parsons was often the only black executive in a boardroom and spoke about social issues, even after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

He is best remembered as a troubleshooter, handling corporate emergencies such as losses at Dime Bancorp during the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s, the Times reported.

Lazard also highlighted his service as president of the Apollo Theater and the Jazz Foundation of America, and his positions on the boards of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Advisor to Obama, Rockefeller and Bloomberg

In addition, Parsons also had a political role. He was a lawyer for former New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller and moved to the White House when Rockefeller became vice president of Gerald Ford, according to CNN.

Years later, he would be an economic advisor to President Barack Obama and work on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s transition team.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, with whom he had three children, the Times reported.