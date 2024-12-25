DJ Alfredowho had a significant influence on Ibiza becoming a global center of dance music culture, He has died at 71 years old, as reported by the Amnesia club, where he was a resident in the eighties.

The club announced the news writing on Instagram: “Thank you for the nights and the rhythms we shared together. Your music and vision shaped the sound of Balearic Beat and the soul of Amnesia. So many memories were created thanks to your energy, your legacy will live on our dance floor forever. We will never forget you.”

According to GuardianAlthough the cause of his death has not been revealed, DJ Alfredo had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2021. An appeal was launched in March for help with medical expenses while living in a nursing home.

Alfredo Fiorito Born in Argentina in 1953, he emigrated in 1976 to Paris, then to Madrid and then to Ibiza, where he began selling candles and clothes while gaining experience as a DJ in a bar. “A guy I knew who had a club called Amnesia decided to go to Thailand,” he told the Guardian of the farm venue. “He gave me the keys and told me I was in charge… We opened at 3 in the morning and continued until noon, so people came after the other clubs closed,” he once told the British newspaper.

DJ Alfredo. GETTY

He played all kinds of genresfrom high-gloss soft rock to pop, reggae, disco, funk, electro and early house: “a euphoric mix that came to define the bohemian spirit of the Balearic island,” they have said of him.

Reactions to his death, with tributes online, include Sister Bliss, of the English group Faithless, who said: “It’s safe to say he changed the world of music for the better.” Or Defected Records: “Rest in peace, one of the best you’ve ever done. “Ibiza wouldn’t be the same without him.”