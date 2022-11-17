For years Sega has been looking for a way to create a live-action series or movie of streets of ragehis classic arcade series of the beat ’em up genre and it seems that it will finally be a reality.

A new report reveals that Lionsgate has acquired the rights to make a live-action film adaptation. There’s even a production team involved, and among them is the creator of the John Wick film franchise.

I mean, Derek Kolstad is on board and is responsible for writing the script. Kolstad is also a producer on the film alongside Toru Nakahara who produces the Sonic the Hedgehog films.

As for the production companies, dj2 Entertainment and Escape Artists are involved. Again, dj2 Entertainment had to do with the Sonic films. So it is likely that success will smile on this project.

Lionsgate’s Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey manage this live-action film of streets of rage under the supervision of Shuji Utsumi and Nakahara for Sega.

Dmitri M. Johnson does the same for dj2 and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists. Other producers are Dan Jevons of Dj2, and Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal of Escape Artists. The project still does not have a start date for filming or a release window.

How many Streets of Rage video games are there?

Despite the many years that the series of Street of Rage It does not have as many installments as one might think. There are four in total and for many years there was only one trilogy.

The first game in the series, known as Bare Knuckles in Japan, it came out in 1991. The following year it was the turn of Streets of Rage 2. Two years later, in 1994, it was published Streets of Rage 3. Later the saga fell into oblivion.

At least in terms of Sega itself, which did not seem interested in launching a new installment. But when Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games showed interest in creating the fourth game, he gave them the rights.

That’s how it could come true Streets of Rage 4, which came out in April 2020 worldwide. What game will the live-action movie be based on? streets of rage? Maybe in the first one or it could be something original.

