During the’E3 2021 we could take a new look at The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, which showed up with a new trailer showing when it comes out: the generic anchor 2022.

Although it is not a release date, a launch window – albeit somewhat generic – undoubtedly bodes well, as well as the gameplay scenes that we were able to admire during the short movie.

THE new glimpses of Hyrule they have in fact been studied in depth, and we have been given the opportunity (with the video on the cover of the article) to discover news on the potential that will have links in this adventure.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will reveal more information on the adventure in the future, and we are in fact a more precise release date and still a confirmed game name, as The Legend Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is also defined in the trailer that unveiled when it comes out as a simple sequel to The Legend Zelda Breath of the Wild.

During the conference, we received more information about Zelda, including a new video dedicated to the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, small portable console that will house The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link is The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (obviously the original version and not the Nintendo Switch game).

Last, although certainly not least, is the first volume of the expansion pass of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will arrive on the day of June 18 and was presented at the conference with a new gameplay trailer, which shows news regarding the possibilities that Link will have to defeat new hordes of enemies.

We just have to wait for more news on The Legend Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, hoping that it continues to bring his work back to our screens, through further breathtaking videos, as soon as possible.