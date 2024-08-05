Almost two years have passed since his farewell River Plate, but that same thing became a see you soon because Marcelo ‘The Doll’ Gallardo He cannot live without feeling the passion of the team he loves. This Monday he was presented as the new coach of the club from Núñez.

Marcelo Gallardo He left the bench River Plate in December 2022, before Lionel Messi’s Argentina conquered the World Cup in Qatar, and returns to what has always been his home after his successful career as a player and coach.

A touching welcome to the ‘Muñeco’

River Plate welcomed its legendary coach – who rubs shoulders with another legendary coach such as Ángel Labruna – through its social networks. ‘Doll’ Gallardo I signed a contract until 2025 and the main objective is to win the Copa Libertadores de América.

The most important coach of the last decade of Argentine football will live his second experience as a coach in River Plate, The first one started in 2014 when it was announced by another historic figure, the Uruguayan Enzo Francescoli.

He won fourteen titles in eight and a half years at the helm of the ‘millionaire’ bench, which sums up why he became a reference point for the club’s history, so much so that a statue was erected in his honour outside the Estadio Monumental, as had already happened with another club legend, Ángel Amadeo Labruna, with whom he ties on 22 trophies (adding together his stages as a footballer and coach).

With ‘El Muñeco’ on the bench, River won the 2014 Copa Sudamericana, the 2015, 2016 and 2019 Recopa Sudamericana, the 2015 and 2018 Libertadores, the 2015 Suruga Bank Cup, the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Copa Argentina, the 2017 and 2019 Argentine Super Cup, the 2017 and 2019 Liga Profesional and the 2021 Champions Trophy.

Until the moment of your arrival, River Plate It had only won five international titles: the Libertadores in 1986 and 1996, the Intercontinental Cup in 1986, the Super Cup in 1997 and the Inter-American Cup in 1987.

River Plate, a difficult challenge

Now, the ‘Doll’ Gallardo He once again takes on that complicated challenge called River Plate, the same one in which his predecessor was unable to shine. Martin Demichelis, who replaced him after his departure in December 2022, and who arrived at Argentina with all the credentials to take on the project for its important role in the lower divisions of the Bayern Munich.

We have to see what the role of the Colombian will be. Miguel Angel Borja with the arrival of the Argentine coach. The Cordoba-born coach experienced many tugs of war with Demichelis, but always performed well on the pitch, scoring goals despite his team’s poor performance.

The Colombian national team striker could be River Plate’s spearhead, but he must get his act together because ‘El Muñeco’ is a coach who does not hesitate when it comes to taking out the big names to bring in youngsters.

Marcelo Gallardo’s debut for River Plate will be this Saturday, August 10, when the team hosts Huracán at El Monumental de Núñez for matchday 10 of the Argentine Professional League.