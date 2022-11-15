Are you ready to return to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? If the answer is that you can’t wait to do it, you will be happy to be able to admire this one cosplay of the princess Zelda made by axilirator_cosplay, which will in fact make all fans of the series weep warm tears of joy.

axilirator_cosplay interprets the Zelda of Breath of the Wild and, probably, of the new chapter, in a decisive and charismatic way, not without a transgressive touch, which is particularly noticeable in her gaze.

Despite having her back turned, ours seems to be determined and ready for adventure, wearing a very rigorous costume in reproducing that of the original character, in the shapes, colors, hairstyle and details, such as the pointed ears.

Princess Zelda’s history in the world of video games is as long as the Nintendo franchise. So, by now, she’s over thirty-five. Created by the master Shigeru Miyamoto, the girl owes its name to the wife of the writer Francis Scott Fitgerald, Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald. She daughter of the king of Hyrule and guardian of the Triforce of wisdom, she has appeared in practically all the chapters of the saga, which bears her name.