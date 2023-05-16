













The Legend of Zelda would introduce its first LGBT character

No, Tingle doesn’t count; that’s something he brings up in his own games. But there are those who believe that one man has feelings for another because of a diary entry from Kakariko Village. That is what he suggests.

Obviously this is a spoiler but of a minor kind and in no way ruins the experience with this game. Everything happens when Link visits this town of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There he finds a journal entry from Calip, a researcher from the previous game, TLOZ: Breath of the Wild. In this sequel he is part of the Zonai Survey Team along with a new Taurus character, a large, stocky man.

Despite his Taurus appearance, he is still a historian and researcher in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Calip’s journal is in the research team’s base.

Link just has to go up the ladder and find it on a shelf. There Calip talks about his interaction with Taurus and that he is the reason why he decided to join the team. It is something that can be read as if it were some kind of dialogue and gives some clues about it.

In this diary entry in Kakariko Village of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the following can be read:

‘While Taurus and I were taking a break, he asked me, ‘Hey Calip, what drew you to join the Zonai Survey Team?’‘

‘A little flustered, I replied that I had heard that their research division was headed by a brilliant man named Taurus.’

‘For you, essentially’.

‘I meant it, and in my heart I longed to continue…’

‘You’re not like these other fools, you know. You immediately catch the breadth of my vision.’

‘Of course, such a thing did not pass my lips.’

Sounds like a bit of a poetic way of talking about Calip’s admiration for Tauros. But some see an intention that he wants to kiss him.

At first glance it seems like something suggested, and perhaps the original message in Japanese could shed a little light on it.

Nintendo games have multiple modifications to their dialogues between characters. That is something that happens frequently with the deliveries of Fire Emblem.

Or maybe someone from Nintendo could clarify if there really is a romantic situation between Calip and Tauros, or it’s just admiration in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

