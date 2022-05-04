A rumor has recently circulated that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker And The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess they could come up Nintendo Switch as remastered versions.

The source of this rumor is GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb, who answered a viewer’s question in a YouTube video. Grubb expressed confidence that Nintendo could launch the two games as a dual package for the Switch.

“They want to have a thing of Zelda every year, they clung to that, why they shouldn’t release it this year, and if they don’t release this or some other Zelda thing this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 I won’t understand them.“.

The reporter thinks that “this game, although it was a joke in the Mega64 video, will actually be released in October”. In November, he estimates, a remastered version of Metroid Prime could be launched and Advance Wars 1 + 2 could arrive in December.

Obviously we are talking about simple rumors, so take this news with a grain of salt.

Source: NintendoLife