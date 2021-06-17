The manufacturer of The Legend of Zelda, Eiji Aonuma, mentioned during Nintendo Direct E3 2021 that “there are no other games planned” for the 35th anniversary on Switch: in other words, therefore, we should not expect Wind Waker is Twilight Princess soon.

Or at least, only in theory. Previously, the publisher of Video Games Chronicle, former writer for Playtonic Games (Yooka-Laylee) and, above all, insiders Andy Robinson spoke of plans to bring HD versions of the two games to the Switch. However, during Nintendo Direct, they weren’t even mentioned.

Nonetheless, perhaps to see The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker is Twilight Princess on Switch there is still hope. Specifically, Andy Robinson corrected the shot in his latest tweet, which other insiders have previously echoed, talking about how confident he was of the upcoming games.

“For those who are disappointed with the remaster of Skyward Sword», Robinson began in February,«Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100% on the way this year, so at least one good Zelda.»The answer the tweet following the Direct, which we will translate later, reads as follows:

Update on this for everyone who’s now flooding my mentions: predicting dates is a fool’s game and I should never have used “100%” in the original tweet. Zelda fans, sit tight. – Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) June 15, 2021

Update for anyone who’s filling me with notifications: predicting dates is crazy and I should never have included “100%” in the original tweet. Zelda fans, hold on tight.

In other words, therefore, Robinson did not fail to reaffirm their own confidence in the eventuality of a reissue in hybrid format of the two adventures. Until now, however, the Direct has focused on three main announcements regarding the saga, starting with a DLC.

The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity unveiled some of the content, starting with the Hyrule Zero Steed for Zelda, a playable variant of the Guardians, new weapons and a full title for the first part of the pass. The Ancestral Beat comes out tomorrow on Nintendo eShop.

The second announcement was the Game & Watch commemorative. The micro-console, more generous than the one for Mario, includes the first The Legend of Zelda, the sequel The Adventure of Link, the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening and a version of the classic VERMIN in key Zelda. The whole thing comes out on November 12th.

Finally we have the blend of news and non-news on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (which Nintendo itself indirectly encourages us to call that). Among the various news to report on this, we have 2022 as the release date and an earth-sky dualism in style Skyward Sword.