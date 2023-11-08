The entertainment company Nintendo confirmed through a letter on his social networks that he will develop a live action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’the 1983 video game created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, which deals with the heroic adventures of Linka young warrior who must face various dangers in order to help the princess zelda to defeat Ganondorf and save the kingdom of Hyrule.

This franchise, which has sold more than 113 million copies worldwide since its creation, received many favorable reviews throughout its existence, also causing its legion of followers to continue to grow over the years.

What is known about the live action of ‘The Legend of Zelda’?

As we previously indicated, Nintendo was in charge of making the official announcement through a statement, where it stated the following: “Nintendo announces that it will develop a live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’. The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and member of Nintendo and Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many successful films.”

The first 'The Legend of Zelda' video game was released on February 21, 1986. Photo: Nintendo

On the other hand, in said publication, it was also announced that Sony Pictures will be the company in charge of distributing the film, which hopes to repeat another Nintendo success such as ‘Super Mario Bros. The Movie’, which grossed more than $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office. “The film will be directed by Wes Ball and co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. Theatrical distribution of the film will be handled by Sony Pictures worldwide,” he added.

“This is Miyamoto. I’ve been working on the live action movie ‘The Legend of Zelda’ for many years with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many successful films. I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me and we have now officially begun development on the film with Nintendo themselves heavily involved in the production. It will take time to complete, but I hope you are looking forward to seeing it,” concluded the representative director of Nintendo and creator of the ‘The Legend of Zelda’ franchise.

How did ‘The Legend of Zelda’ fans react?

After this announcement, and as expected, fans of the video game saga exploded with happiness, because they did not see this news arrive about the adaptation to the real image of one of the most famous games of all time.

His happiness was so great that, in addition to placing ‘The Legend of Zelda’ As a trend on several social networks, they were encouraged to release names of actors who could play the mythical characters of the franchise. To do this, they used artificial intelligence, in order to know how they would look personified.

This is how fans of the game saga imagined Link and Zelda. Photo: composition LR/Instagram Danlev

One of the names that came out almost immediately was Tom Holland, whom fans want to see impersonating the warrior Link. On the other hand, who was nominated to give life to Zelda was the British Emma Watsonremembered for her role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga.

This fan-made cast also includes important names such as Idris Elba, Danny DeVito, Meryl Streep, Maisie Williams, Sadie Sink, Steve Buscemi, among others, making it clear that the excitement and expectations are at their peak with this new project. which promises to break box office records.