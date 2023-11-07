The movie of Super Mario Bros. It was a resounding success, and although many thought that Nintendo and Illumination were already working on a sequel to this animated film, today it has been confirmed that The Big N’s next film production will be a live action film of The Legend of Zelda.

Shigeru Miyamoto is involved as a producer. For his part, Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., will also have a producer role. Nintendo and Arad Productions will jointly produce The Legend of Zelda movie. The project will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% of the expenses coming out of Nintendo’s pockets, while Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. will be in charge of theatrical distribution.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it. [2]https://t.co/2H9lzzS5Pv — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

This is what Nintendo commented in its statement:

“By producing visual content from Nintendo’s intellectual property itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities for people around the globe to access the world of entertainment that Nintendo has built, through different media beyond its dedicated game consoles. By becoming deeply involved in film production with the goal of making everyone smile through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and bring it to as many people as possible.”

For his part, Miyamoto commented:

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie for many years with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many highly successful films. I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me and we have now officially begun development on the film with Nintendo themselves heavily involved in the production. It will take time to complete, but I hope you are looking forward to seeing it.”

If the name Avi Arad sounds familiar to you, it’s because He has been responsible for producing a huge number of Spider-Man films for Sonyboth the good and the bad, so it remains to be seen how this new job will work out for this producer.

Without a doubt, this is something that many of us have waited for years, but that few believed was possible. QAt the moment there is no more information about this film. It is unknown when it will hit theaters, who the actors involved are, and if it will adapt any of the games, or it will be a completely original story.

Editor’s Note:

While I’m quite excited to see a The Legend of Zelda movie, Avi Arad’s involvement is something to take with a grain of salt. As if that were not enough, the film Super Mario Bros. It may well have been a commercial success, but it was not to everyone’s liking. I just hope the end result is impressive.

Via: Nintendo