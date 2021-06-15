It will have 4 games of the saga gathered in a single console and also a clock like the one in the Super Mario edition.

The last minutes of the Nintendo Direct have been hectic, as we were all waiting for a new trailer for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but Eiji Aonuma has taken it easy by announcing before other novelties of the saga. Among them a console Game & Watch edition The legend of zelda to celebrate the 35th anniversary from Link’s adventures; just like they did with Super Mario in 2020.

The console will be decorated with motifs from The Legend of Zelda saga, with a green color on the trim. Inside, it will include three classic games from The Legend of Zelda series: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening; as well as a special version of Vermin from Game & Watch, starring Link. Plus, of course, the saga-inspired digital watch.

The Game and Watch decorated with motifs from The Legend of Zelda will be available from 12th of November. At the moment there is no confirmed price.

For the rest, Zelda fans can be happy with Nintendo’s announcements at E3, since in addition to the new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, they have also given details of the expansion of Hyrule Warriors Age of Cataclysm and The Legend Zelda: Skyward Sword, which will arrive this summer on Nintendo Switch.

