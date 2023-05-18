What factors determine the greatness of a hero? The number of lives he saved? The grandeur of his deeds? The strength of his muscles and the elasticity of his mind in solving the most complex underground puzzles? Or how much stink? Okay, maybe the smell of him isn’t the most important thing, but even heroes stink sometimes and so does Link, the hero of The Legend of Zelda. Which version of the character, though, smells like the most? The answer comes from the team leaders of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There request was posed (with some courage if we may say so) by Wired’s Megan Farokhmanesh. To answer are Eiji Aonuma, producer, and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Aonuma points the finger at the Breath of the Wild version of Link, precisely the one wearing the barbarian-style armor that is made up of bone and fur. “That might be a little stinky,” he says, noting that it’s a “wild animal smell.”

Fujibayashi instead he claims that “over the course of dozens of years of interviews” he has never been asked which hero needs deodorant the most. His vote went to Twilight Princess Link. This version of the hero spends a lot of time in the middle of the land and running around dungeons in the form of a wolf. In reality, however, Fujibayashi first thinks of a specific scene, when Link performs a sumo fight with the Goron tribe. “I guess you stink a lot in that situation,” said the director.

Those are great answers! What do you think instead? What’s the stinkiest link?

There is no stench indicator in Tears of the Kingdom, but Link often has to jump into the water, so it’s possible that all in all our hero is more than clean. If you need a hand (with the game, not with the smell), you can look at our guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, constantly updated.