The Legend of Zelda will enter the world LEGO with two sets: they reveal it photo popped up on the net that portray the Great Deku Tree and some characters, in this case two versions of Link and one of Zelda. Beyond that, however, there are no other details.

Pending the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it therefore seems that fans of the series Nintendo they will have more reason to get excited, although in the case of these LEGO sets it is unclear when they will debut in stores.

Pictures on Reddit show two versions of the treealthough the minifigures are in both cases the same, with two Links inspired by Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild respectively, the latter the style also adopted for Zelda.

According to the information reported so far, it seems that the set inspired by Breath of the Wild will have 1920 pieces and a price variable between 200 and 325 dollars: not exactly cheap, in short.

Having said that, there is obviously the possibility that the leak is fake, as it is based on concepts that will not actually be put into production: take this into account so as not to feel bad if the sets in question don’t really arrive.