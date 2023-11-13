













One of the first to raise her hand to The Legend of Zelda It was Hunter Schafer. This actress is known for her work in Euphoria in the role of Jules Vaughn. We will also soon see her in the new prequel to The Hunger Games. We’ll see if Nintendo and Sony decide to give her a chance as the princess of the kingdom of Hyrule.

Surprisingly, actress Patricia Summerset also applied for the role. The curious thing is that she was in charge of giving voice to the princess in her three most recent installments: Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom. Making the jump to live-action might be obvious but we don’t know what plans the production has.

Surely as time goes by, more actresses will begin to propose themselves to take on the role of the ruler. However, only Nintendo will have the final say. Although we suspect that they will look for some actors relatively new to Hollywood for the cast. Who would you like to see in The Legend of Zelda?

What do we know about the live-action The Legend of Zelda?

The live-action of The Legend of Zelda It will be a co-production between Nintendo and Sony Pictures. Shigeru Miyamoto will be heavily involved and will work with producer Avi Arad to bring this adaptation to life. The latter was behind hits such as the trilogy of Spider-Man of Sam Raimi and the saga of Blade.

As for direction, it will have Wes Ball. He is a relatively new director who worked on the trilogy of Maze Runner and was also in charge of the next delivery of Planet of the Apes. Perhaps these films could give us an idea of ​​what to expect with the adaptation. What plot of the games do you think they will adapt?

