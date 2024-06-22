Do you like playing with Nintendo Switch but the Joy-Cons aren’t particularly comfortable? Do you want a more classic controller but the prices are often too high? The solution now comes from PowerA which offers a The Legend of Zelda themed wired controller for Nintendo Switch, green in colour. You save 46% compared to the previous price on Amazon. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
The previous price it is €29.48. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The controller is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The Legend of Zelda style controller details
The PowerA controller is green in color and offers the symbol of the Triforce at the top and Link in his classic costume at the bottom right. This is a wired controller with a removable 3 meter cable with velcro strap. This is an officially licensed product.
It is compatible with Nintendo Switch Standard and OLED. Cannot be used with Nintendo Switch Lite, as it only works if the console is connected to its dock. This controller model does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls and NFC Amiibo. It cannot be used in place of the Joy-Cons if the video game claims to use the Joy-Cons detached.
