At the end of the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 The very first gameplay video for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game that does not yet have a definitive name. The producer of the series, Eiji Aonuma, confirmed the development of the game is proceeding quickly, and that inside it will also be possible to visit the skies of Hyurule, as well as the map composed of the mainland.

The most anticipated game ever for the console of the current generation Kyoto house will be released in the course of 2022 up Nintendo Switch and below we can also admire it in a series of official images.

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Preview E3 2021

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A new teaser showed the gameplay of this new title for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the vast world above the kingdom of Hyrule. The release of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is scheduled for 2022. More information will be communicated in the future.

