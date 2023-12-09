The myth of The Legend of Zelda it remains intact even among cosplayers, as we see in this Zelda cosplay from Xenon_newhich presents itself in a special winter edition costume to fit precisely into the Christmas atmosphere.

This is not the classic winter costume of Princess Zelda has become somehow “canonical”, so to speak, as also seen in some sections of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but rather an original reinterpretation by the cosplayer.

Xenon_ne wears a dress that has something to do with Zelda’s typical ornaments, but appears to follow an original design both in terms of workmanship and color and decorations, yet it could fit into the look, if only it were perhaps a little less short, given that as it stands it doesn’t seem to precisely follow the guidelines imposed by Nintendo regarding the appearance of your character.