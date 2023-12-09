The wait therefore remains for Zelda’s debut as a playable protagonist, considering that in the past she has only been usable for brief moments or within secondary games compared to the main series.

After the first teasers, it seems that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could present the princess as a playable main character, but the title instead turned out to be set according to the classic structure.

In a recent IGN interview with Eiji Aonuma historical producer of The Legend of Zelda series, a certain openness has emerged towards the idea of ​​a possible Princess Zelda as playable character although the Nintendo man didn’t want to go too far, as usual.

A possible glimmer of light from Aonuma

In the last two chapters, Zelda has taken on a more important role than in the past

However, in the interview in question it seems that Aonuma left open the possibility of a rethink and an original development on the issue in the future: “Yes, it’s an interesting thing if you also think about the series name the Legend of Zelda, but Link is still the main character,” Aonuma said.

“With Link as the main character, Zelda is always involved and they have a relationship with some different rules in each chapter”, so it is possible that further variations could be applied in a future chapter.

“I think there’s always room to think about these kinds of things and Zelda’s role specifically. There might be some sort of possibility on that front in the future.” It also appears that, during the interview, while the translator was reporting the last part of the answer, Aonuma continued to say “maybe, maybe, maybe“, as if to throw a possible clue as to whether the issue is actually being studied.

At this point, we are waiting to see how things will evolve, after having seen a clear evolution in the space reserved for Zelda within the latest chapters.