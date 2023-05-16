













Eiji Aonuma, producer of Legend of Zelda had an interview to talk about Tears of the Kingdom. Here he said that the style of this delivery and Breath of the Wild It will be the one that will continue in future deliveries. So it looks like the linear approach is out of the cards.

Aonuma compared the effect of these renditions to what he had Ocarina of Time at the time. Since he considers that the 1997 title created the format that the following installments followed. With Breath of the Wild the focus shifted towards giving the player much more freedom.

Notably The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It has only a few days on the market. Therefore it is unlikely that the developers are already thinking about the next title. Still, fans should expect a fairly similar game the next time we return to Hyrule.

What was the model of The Legend of Zelda before Breath of the Wild?

The model Aonuma was referring to from Legend of Zelda it was pretty linear. C.thus all titles in the franchise involved visiting a series of dungeons. In them were tools to continue the adventure and curiously the bosses were weak to those same objects.

Source: Nintendo

They also featured some semi-open worlds that the player could explore. Showever they did not grant the same freedom that began with Breath of the Wild. From this, although there is a story, the players decide how they will approach it. Do you like this new format?

